Genshin Impact redeem code for Nvidia GeForce experience rewards: All you need to know

Genshin Impact had a recent collaboration with Nvidia, and players can now have a chance to redeem a code to get free rewards. Only a finite amount of redeem codes will be available for a limited time. Hence, players should claim the codes without delay as per their convenience.

Players have to follow these simple steps to get a code they can redeem from the official redemption site-

Create an NVIDIA account if you do not have one

Opt for GeForce rewards on the accounts page

Download & Install GeForce Experience

Log in to the GeForce Experience to redeem the code

Once claimed, players will be rewarded with 20,000 Mora, 4 Enhancement Ores, and 2 Hero Wits. Here is a guide for players to get their latest Genshin Impact code.

Genshin Impact: Guide to redeem code from NVIDIA GeForce Experience

HoYoverse developers teamed up with NVIDIA to gift GeForce players a complimentary bundle. The bundle is called the Genshin Impact GeForce Bundle, which contains rewards to help Travelers in their adventures.

Remember that players need an NVIDIA account and GeForce Experience software installed in their system to redeem this code. If players do not have an NVIDIA account, they can do so through the official website of NVIDIA GeForce. Open the GeForce Experience application and log in to your account.

Suppose players use a desktop or laptop with a GTX or RTX series graphics card installed. In that case, they will automatically receive a GeForce reward notification in the top right corner of the application.

Notification bell for the GeForce Experience (Image via NVIDIA GeForce)

Click on the notification to proceed, and players should get a random redeem code that they can redeem to claim their rewards in-game. The rewards can be claimed through the in-game settings or the official Genshin Imapct's redemption site.

How to redeem codes for Genshin Impact?

If players want to claim the redeem code through the in-game settings, follow these steps-

Press ESC or click on Paimons Menu on the top left corner of the screen

Go to Accounts & then click on Redeem Now

Paste or type the desired code to claim the rewards

If players want to claim the redeem code through the official redemption site, then follow these steps-

Go to the official redemption site here

Select your server, and the site will automatically find your account

Paste or Type your desired redeem code and click on "Exchange"

Either way, the rewards will be sent to the player's inbox, and players will have to claim the rewards from the mail. The latest redeem code from the Genshin Impact GeForce bundle will be available for a limited time.

