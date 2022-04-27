POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition officially launched; Price, specs, exclusive design, and more

POCO recently revealed the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition, featuring the beloved Klee. This opportunity will be a good way for Europeans to buy these earbuds, as it currently only costs €69. Here is what is advertised on their official website:

Klee's voice lines and a Klee-inspired design

35 dB smart noise cancellation

Dual transparency mode

28-hour battery life

It even comes with a Klee backpack, a must-have for any Klee fans seeking official merchandise. Astute Travelers should note that this promotion looks similar to the Redmi collaboration, as it features the same items and benefits.

What Travelers should know about the brand new POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

Gamers who want this product should go to POCO's official website and sign-up (or login). If you wish to view the product, do the following:

Click on ALL PRODUCTS. Scroll down to Smart Device. Click on POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition.

They will see several images similar to the one shown in the above Tweet. As far as Klee is concerned, this product uses her voice lines and likeliness.

The website showcases neat information about this product. For instance, it has three hours of playback, and it only takes ten minutes to charge it. Just as a reminder, it only costs €69 for its early-bird prices and will likely increase later on.

Technical information about the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

All of the little pieces that make up this product (Image via POCO)

Here is some technical information about the batteries:

Lasts six hours for a single charge

The total battery life is 28 hours with the portable charging case

Deep, balanced, and light noise cancelation is included up to 35 dB. An AI-powered algorithm also adjusts these settings to give its users "a more immersive experience."

Here are the official specs listed on the website regarding the physical product:

Earbud dimensions: 25.4 x 20.3 x 21.3 millimeters

25.4 x 20.3 x 21.3 millimeters Charging case dimensions: 65 x 48 x 26 millimeters

65 x 48 x 26 millimeters Earbud weight: ~4.9 grams

~4.9 grams Total weight: ~55 grams

It is waterproof, and any gamers who misplace it can use the locate function on their smartphone to find it.

A closer look at the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

This unboxing video is beneficial for curious Travelers who want to see this merchandise in a real person's hands. After all, what's listed in product advertisements can give false impressions. The video shows off:

Klee's backpack being in the Dodoco Tales

User guides and manuals

A brief review of the earbuds

The POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition is simple but does seem to have good reviews. It hasn't been revealed on the website how long this collaboration will last.

