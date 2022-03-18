Genshin Impact x Redmi collab introduces Klee-themed AirDots 3 Pro

Genshin Impact is no stranger to collabs, so fans shouldn't be surprised to see that Redmi AirDots 3 Pro will feature some Klee-related memorabilia. It costs ¥399 in China, which would be approximately $63 in the United States. These earbuds are wireless and are similar to the Xiaomi New 2021 Redmi Buds 3 Pro Airdots In-Ear Earbuds sold on their Amazon store.

Thus, it's likely to have similar features to it, such as:

Noise cancellation

Wireless charging

28-hour battery

Dual transparency mode

This Klee-themed version is currently available on Tmall and costs less than their Amazon-equivalent. The Tmall link can be seen down below:

Genshin Impact x Redmi collab: Klee-themed AirDots 3 Pro information

xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News @xiaomiui Redmi Airdots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Special Edition launched in China!



Same as Redmi Airbuds 3 Pro but comes with some gifts.



¥399 | $63 Redmi Airdots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Special Edition launched in China!Same as Redmi Airbuds 3 Pro but comes with some gifts.¥399 | $63 https://t.co/7iZkEA61Oq

This tweet contains some images related to this collab. The price is only ¥399 (~$63), and Genshin Impact's Klee clearly inspires the design of the earbuds. Fortunately for players, it's not planned to explode in their ears; it's just a pair of earbuds that also act as Klee-themed merchandise.

Not only that, but they will also get a small bag that she also uses and Dodoco Tales merchandise, making it a perfect gift for any Klee fan. There are currently no announcements stating if this product will be available overseas.

As of right now, it's primarily dedicated to the Chinese playerbase.

PO Tears of Themis, Genshin Impact Merch INA Order @GOwithkeju Official Collab sama Redmi ya!

Spesifikasi Teknis buat Airdotsnya:

35dB Noise Reduction

up to 280 jam standby, 6 jam nonstop music

Driver 9mm composite

Bluetooth 5.2

Official Collab sama Redmi ya!Spesifikasi Teknis buat Airdotsnya:35dB Noise Reductionup to 280 jam standby, 6 jam nonstop musicDriver 9mm compositeBluetooth 5.2https://t.co/frThZ0FVP0

This tweet contains both a small video showcasing the Genshin Impact x Redmi collab and some basic information that players should know about the product. The rest of the technical details are the same as what's listed in the generic Amazon version of this product. For example, the 35 dB noise cancelation is identical.

The video is only 31-seconds long, but it does a simple job of showing off the merchandise and what players will get in addition to the AirDots 3 Pro. Unsurprisingly, many Genshin Impact fans find this Redmi collab to be quite cute.

kuni ☕☔ @kunishirou



Source: Redmi K50 launch livestream in Weibo This is the cutest collab ever!Source: Redmi K50 launch livestream in Weibo This is the cutest collab ever! 😭😭❤️❤️ Source: Redmi K50 launch livestream in Weibo https://t.co/D5V3Ef21gs

This collab has been well-received by various internet communities thus far. Many users find the price to be fair for what they get, and the actual merchandise appears accurate for the character. Whether a player wants the AirDots 3 Pro or not is up to them, although one could still buy it solely for the Genshin Impact merchandise.

Redmi is unlikely to be the last collab with this popular series, so Travelers should keep an eye out for any future cross-promotions. There is currently no English announcement for the AirDots 3 Pro promotion, as it's only in Chinese at the moment.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Would you buy this product? Yes No 3 votes so far