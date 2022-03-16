Genshin Impact x Redmi collab teased in China

Genshin Impact and Redmi have teased a collaboration ahead of the release of the Redmi K50 series. The highly anticipated mobile series by the Chinese manufacturer will be released globally on March 17. It seems like HoYoverse is also planning to surprise the player base.

Genshin Impact hasn't had the best history with crossovers. The 'Adventurer's Guild on Twitch' event was used to distribute the famous 'KFC Glider' to players outside of China, and it turned out to be one of the most controversial decisions.

Regardless, here's what players can expect from the upcoming collaboration with Xiaomi.

Redmi could release a K50 phone based on Dodoco Tales from Genshin Impact

Can't wait to see what the Redmi team has in store for our fans in China. Redmi K50 Series launch at 7pm BJ time tomorrow woohooo! Redmi x Genshin Impact special set?

An image that recently went viral in the community contains Klee, the Dodoco Tales Catalyst, and Redmi's logo. It has been shared and viewed on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit thousands of times already.

It is safe to assume that the devices in the Redmi K50 series, including Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the Redmi K50 Pro+, might have special editions based on the Dodoco Tales Catalyst.

It is worth noting that this four-star weapon was obtainable during the Midsummer Island Summer event and is one of the best F2P weapons for Klee.

The Head of Product PR at Xiaomi also teased the crossover and talked about a unique set released with the K50 series.

This could be similar to the crossover with OnePlus that recently took place in China. For ¥3,799.00 (equal to 595 USD), players could buy a gift box. Box contains a OnePlus 9RT, a Sucrose case, a standing poster of Sucrose, an Anemo themed back-clip cooling fan, and a Sucrose badge.

In addition, buyers of the OnePlus 9RT had the opportunity to obtain redeem codes that granted Primogems, Mora, and other valuable in-game items.

The upcoming crossover with Redmi might lead to the release of similar goodies. The mobile company is already boasting about its latest K50 mobile series running high-end games like Genshin Impact with ease.

Redmi K50 Pro+ with Dimensity 9000 gets 59 FPS (locked to 60FPS) with 46°C temp. on Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's rising popularity is leading to more and more crossovers

Genshin Impact is now much more than just another role-playing game. It has not just been a massive hit in China but has also gained global recognition in the past year.

From winning the Best Mobile Game Award at The Games Award 2021 to lighting up a Teleport Waypoint in The Alps, it is now one of the biggest games to represent the genre.

Dear Travelers,



We have prepared an interesting surprise for you this season!



Starting December 14, Genshin Impact will team up with Val Thorens, the world's highest ski resort in the Alps, to host a series of mysterious events! There will be tons of exciting content!

It seems like the teased crossover will be restricted to China, and players from other regions of the world won't have access to Klee/Dodoco Tales-themed Redmi devices.

All in all, it won't be an overstatement that this crossover with being equally beneficial for HoYoverse, either. Ayato and The Chasm are about to arrive in version 2.6, and such a significant collab will undoubtedly bring in a lot of new players at the perfect time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar