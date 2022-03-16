Top 5 materials to farm for Venti before Genshin Impact 2.6 update

Genshin Impact leakers have confirmed that Ayato will arrive with Venti in the first half of the 2.6 update. Owing to the upcoming 75% Anemo DMG bonus in the Spiral Abyss, players were already looking forward to the rerun banners for either Kazuha or Venti.

Although Venti is one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact, he is still a relevant support unit. His crowd-controlling abilities and easy-to-build nature are highly desirable for F2P players.

Here are the top five materials that players must farm before unlocking Venti in version 2.6.

Best materials to farm for Venti in Genshin Impact version 2.6

1) Cecelia

Venti and Albedo are the only two characters who use Cecelia flowers from Mondstadt as ascension materials. To fully ascend the Anemo Archon to Lv. 90, players will have to get 168 Cecelia flowers.

This specialty of Mondstadt is primarily found on the Starsnatch Cliff, and the farming guide has been embedded below:

2) Vayuda Turquoise items

All Anemo characters in Genshin Impact naturally use the Vayuda Turquoise items. There are several ways to obtain these items, but the most prominent source is the Lv. 60+ Anemo Hypostases.

Other sources of the Vayuda Turquoise items include Maguu Kenki, who is a boss in Inazuma, and Dvalin, who is a weekly boss in Mondstadt.

Different types of Vayuda Turquoise items are necessary for ascending Venti to Lv. 90:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver - 1

- 1 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment - 9

- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk - 9

- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone- 6

3) Slime materials

As the name suggests, Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate are dropped by common Slime enemies. Slimes of different elements like Electro, Pyro, Hydro, Cyro, Geo, and Anemo can be found across all three nations of Teyvat.

To fully ascend Venti, Slime materials will be required in these amounts:

Slime Condensate - 18

- 18 Slime Secretions - 30

- 30 Slime Concentrate- 36

Moreover, these items will be essential for leveling up Venti's talents as well. To fully upgrade one of Venti's talents to Lv. 10, the requirement is:

Slime Condensate - 6

- 6 Slime Secretions - 22

- 22 Slime Concentrate- 31

4) Hurricane Seed

The likes of Jean, Sucrose, and Venti use the Hurricane Seed as an ascension material. It is dropped by a Lv. 30+ Anemo Hypstasis boss in Mondstadt.

Players will have to collect a total of 46 Hurricane Seeds to fully ascend Venti, and they might have to visit the Anemo Hypostasis boss frequently.

5) Tail of Boreas

6 Tails of Boreas are required to level up one of Venti's talents to Lv.10. If players are looking to triple-crown the Anemo Archon in Genshin Impact, they'll require 18 of these items.

The Lupus Boreas weekly boss in Mondstadt drops Tail of Boreas, but the odds of getting it are random. Players can accordingly use the Dream Solvent to convert the Ring of Boreas and Spirit Locket of Boreas into the Tail of Boreas.

Apart from the aforementioned items, Genshin Impact players should have enough Mora, artifacts with the desired sub-stats, an upgraded bow, and talent leveling-up books to unleash the true potential of Venti.

Edited by Danyal Arabi