Genshin Impact 2.6 banners and weapons for Phase 1 leaked ahead of official announcement

The Genshin Impact 2.6 beta will end in a few days, and the leaks have confirmed a lot of content coming to the new patch. The 2.6 leaks confirmed the arrival of Kamisato Ayato in the first half of this update.

Many older leaks have suggested two rerun banners happening in the new patch, which may include either Venti, Ayaka, Kazuha, or Yoimiya. Today, a new leak surfaced on Twitter from a credible source.

The Twitter post states that Phase 1 of the 2.6 update will have Venti returning to featured banners along with his signature weapon, Elegy for the End.

Genshin Impact: Venti and Elegy for the End return in Phase 1 of version 2.6

A new leak was posted by one of the most reliable leak sources, Lumie, which contained a picture of Ayato with Venti. Additionally, the latter was holding an Elegy for the End.

Lumie also replied to their own tweet, hinting at the images coming in the first half of the 2.6 update.

Lumie @lumie_lumie First half btw First half btw

This confirms before the official announcement that players will see Kamisato Ayato and Venti on the featured banner with boosted drop rates. They will share the same pity and four-star characters on the banner as well.

Users will also witness two five-star signature weapons in the upcoming weapon banners. They will include Ayato's signature weapon, Haran Tsukishiro Futsu, and Elegy for the End.

Speculated four-star characters for Phase 1 in Genshin Impact 2.6

Currently, no reliable source has confirmed the four-star character coming with Phase 1 of the version 2.6 update. These are some of the four-star characters who have not appeared on the featured banners for a while now:

Razor

Sucrose

Sayu

Noelle

Rosaria

Barbara

Xiangling

Gorou

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos Leaks are a little dry, so here are the 4✰ rate-up characters most likely to make an appearance in the first half of 2.6, in order of their last run.



Razor (1.6) > Sucrose (2.1) > Sayu (2.2) > Noelle = Rosaria (2.3.1) > Barbara/Xiangling/Gorou (2.3.2) Leaks are a little dry, so here are the 4✰ rate-up characters most likely to make an appearance in the first half of 2.6, in order of their last run.Razor (1.6) > Sucrose (2.1) > Sayu (2.2) > Noelle = Rosaria (2.3.1) > Barbara/Xiangling/Gorou (2.3.2) https://t.co/Af45N04qdF

Readers must note that everything about the four-star characters is subject to change, so they should take it with a grain of salt. With Ayato and Venti on the banners, it makes a lot of sense if it features Xiangling, Barbara, Sucrose, or Sayu.

These characters are most likely to have good synergy with these confirmed five stars and can help deal massive elemental damage.

Players can either pull for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi in version 2.5 or save their Primogems until version 2.6. The new update will launch in Genshin Impact on March 30.

Edited by Ravi Iyer