Genshin Impact X POCO to bring Klee-themed POCO Buds Pro: Leaked specs and launch event details

Genshin Impact has had plenty of collaborations, but this new Klee-themed earbud collaboration may be one of the most unique. This collaboration brings a new set of earbuds known as the Poco Buds Pro that are based on Genshin's adorable bombarder Klee.

The earbuds look to have some high specs and will definitely provide a great listening experience to any music fan. Players who love Klee will definitely want to get their hands on this collector's item, and they can find out more details about its price and launch date here.

Genshin Impact's Klee-themed collaboration with POCO Buds Pro revealed

These new earbuds are the latest in a long line of Genshin Impact-themed collaborations, and they look to be an amazing set of earbuds. The Poco Buds Pro are the newest in a line of earbuds from the Poco brand, which is a primarily tech-focused company.

Poco recently announced their upcoming collaboration with Genshin Impact, and thanks to leaks, fans got an early look at the Klee-themed Poco Buds Pro.

The earbuds come in a bright red case, with a special carrying case themed after Klee's signature backpack. They have a design that matches Klee's unique constellation, along with extra detailing on the earbuds themselves. The earbuds even have Klee's signature four-leaf clover emblem on them, making them an incredible collector's item for Klee fans.

The earbuds have some great specs, reportedly offering up to 28 hours of battery life when paired with their charging case. The case supports wireless charging, and the earbuds also pair with Bluetooth. The earbuds also have Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparency mode feature, making them great travel choices.

These earbuds seem similar to another recent Genshin collaboration with Xiaomi, as they released their Redmi Airdots 3 Pro in a similar Klee-themed design. The earbuds will likely carry some small differences, but overall the appearance looks to be the same.

It's uncertain exactly how much the earbuds will cost when they launch, but the price is expected to be revealed during Poco's next big tech event. This event will be held on April 26 and will feature the new earbuds, along with Poco's new smartwatch. Fans will definitely want to tune in if they want to catch the latest details on the new set of earbuds.

Genshin Impact has done a ton of collaborations, but this new Klee-themed set of earbuds is definitely one of the best so far.

