Genshin Impact 2.7 promo art reveals version theme, rerun banner and more

There are two weeks left before Genshin Impact launches its upcoming 2.7 patch. Based on Genshin Impact's official schedule, players can expect the 2.7 Special Program to premiere any time before the end of April. The latest leaks have already shown us promo art that reveals a lot of information about the upcoming rerun banners, events, and many more.

Some of the previous leaks can now be confirmed by having a look at the promo art, as it reveals the following hints:

New Storyline

New 5-star characters (Yelan & Kuki Shinobu)

Arataki Itto rerun

Xiao rerun

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

8. Bosacius A quick overview of 2.7:1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"2. Kuki with hangout quests3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)4. Robot-making event for teapot5. Music event with Itto's little drum6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto7. Pursina's Spike event v28. Bosacius

This article will cover everything players need to know about the leaked promo art, rerun banners, and much more in Genshin Impact 2.7.

Genshin Impact leaks: 2.7 Promo art & rerun banners revealed

As per the latest leak by Ubatcha, a credible source in the Genshin Impact community has released an image that will be the official promotional art for the upcoming 2.7 patch. The new patch 2.7 has been named "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," as seen in the promotional art.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I don't know when the stream is yet. I don't know when the stream is yet. https://t.co/dkM9KgK5b8

Additionally, the tweet also mentions that the 2.7 Special Program date and time are not out yet. Hence, players might have to wait for further news in the future about the 2.7 live stream.

The new 5-star Yelan will be introduced through an upcoming Chasm Archon Quest called the "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I." Previous leaks have also confirmed that another storyline called "Perilous Trail" will be added in the upcoming patch 2.7. The characters that will have a leading role in the new Perilous Trail Chapter storyline are:

Xiao

Yelan

Arataki Itto

Kuki Shinobu

Yanfei

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Other characters who will play a major role in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7 are:

- Yanfei

- Arataki Itto

- Kuki Shinobu

- Yelan



#原神 #Genshin // Event Quest Spoiler //Other characters who will play a major role in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7 are:- Yanfei- Arataki Itto- Kuki Shinobu- Yelan #Genshin Impact // Event Quest Spoiler //Other characters who will play a major role in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7 are:- Yanfei- Arataki Itto- Kuki Shinobu- Yelan#原神 #Genshin #GenshinImpact https://t.co/N7ZcVZlvIH

Latest leaks from reliable sources have indicated that patch 2.7 will have double rerun banners in Genshin Impact. The rerun banners that players will reportedly see are:

Xiao

Arataki Itto

During the first half of the patch, Yelan will share the feature banner with Xiao, having his second rerun early in the game. At the same time, Arataki Itto will have a solo rerun in the second half of the patch with Kuki Shinobu as one of the 4-star characters.

Release date for 2.7 Special Program and launch of patch 2.7 in Genshin Impact

2.7 Promotional Art for the Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, there is only speculation among the masses about the dates for the 2.7 Special Program. The most plausible date thought for the 2.7 Special Program to premiere is April 29, 2022.

The 2.7 patch is scheduled to launch right after the end of Kamisato Ayaka's solo rerun banner. The phase 1 banners also share the release date with the launch of 2.7. Hence players can experience the new 2.7 content and banners on May 11, 2022.

However, it is still too early to predict the dates for their release date due to the state of the pandemic in Shanghai, where the developers' main headquarters is situated. This implies that the upcoming patch update could be postponed to a later date until the situation has become stable for officials to release the latest patch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi