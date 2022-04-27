Which Genshin Impact character reruns are expected in upcoming updates?

Some Genshin Impact characters are more likely to get reruns than others in the upcoming updates.

The following Genshin Impact characters are expected to receive another banner soon (although it is not exactly known which update they will appear in):

Kazuha

Yoimiya

Itto

Klee

Kazuha is the oldest character not to have received a rerun yet. Considering that some characters after him have gotten one, like Raiden Shogun and Kokomi, others who showed up in a banner around that time should also show up here. Thus, Yoimiya and Itto are other candidates who should be appearing on another banner soon.

However, some old reruns haven't happened in almost a year, so those types of characters are also likely to show up again. In this case, Klee should also return.

Which Genshin Impact characters are likely to get reruns soon?

The following characters last had a banner on the following dates:

Kazuha: June 29 - July 20, 2021

June 29 - July 20, 2021 Yoimiya: August 10 - August 31, 2021

August 10 - August 31, 2021 Itto: December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022

December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022 Klee: June 9 - June 29, 2021

Of these four characters, only Klee has had two banners (the second of which happened on the above date). The remaining three characters have never had a second banner, even though some those who debuted after them did get one.

For example, Raiden Shogun and Kokomi debuted after Yoimiya, yet both got their reruns back in Genshin Impact 2.5. Similarly, Eula had a banner right before Klee and got another one in Version 2.3. The 2.7 update is right around the corner, so at least one of these four characters is likely to get another banner by then.

Possible reruns in Genshin Impact 2.7 and beyond

The most likely of the four characters to get their own banner in this Version Update is Itto, simply because of his relation with Shinobu. Travelers know that she will inevitably be making her debut in Genshin Impact 2.7, and her character is heavily tied to Itto's.

Whether it will be in the first or second phase is currently unknown. He has also appeared in a few rumors and leaks, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Itto was also the last new character in 2021, and the only new characters since his debut were:

Shenhe

Yae Miko

Ayato

There were some old leaks in the past stating that Yoimiya and Kazuha would've had a rerun that ended up not happening. Hence, some Travelers are still coping that they will get another banner soon. Of course, not everything has to happen in Genshin Impact 2.7. Some of these characters could theoretically show up in 2.8.

Recent reruns

Ayaka is the most recent example (Image via miHoYo)

The following characters have received their second banner (third in Childe and Venti's case) since Kazuha's debut, with bolded characters debuting after Kazuha:

Childe

Hu Tao

Albedo

Eula

Xiao

Zhongli

Ganyu

Raiden Shogun

Kokomi

Venti

Ayaka

Nothing is set in stone for the upcoming updates, but all of the above characters are unlikely to get another banner before Kazuha, Klee, Itto, and Yoimiya get theirs.

