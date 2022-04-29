What are the next Genshin Impact banners releasing in May-June 2022?

Genshin Impact 2.7 will bring several new character banners to the game, and fans should save up a ton of Primogems for this update. The update was recently delayed, so the exact date of those banners is currently undetermined, but gamers can expect these characters to be released during the May-June window.

These banners will bring some fan favorite DPS 5-star characters back, while also introducing Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to the game. Players can learn more about these new additions and the upcoming banners here.

Genshin Impact 2.7's upcoming banners that have been leaked for May-June release

Genshin Impact 2.7 will feature some amazing banners that players will definitely want to take advantage of. The first set of banners will include the powerful new 5-star Yelan, alongside a returning hero from Liyue.

Surprisingly for many fans, Xiao will rerun alongside Yelan in the first half of the 2.7 update. Xiao will be making his return once more during this update, and it seems like he will be playing a big role during the story. Players will definitely want to save up their Primogems for Vigilant Yaksha if they have missed out on him during his prior reruns.

The second half of this update will bring Arataki Itto back to the featured banner, alongside the new 4-star character Kuki Shinobu. The two are members of the Arataki Gang, an organization from Inazuma, led by Itto. Shinobu is one of the most important members of this group, so it makes sense that these two will be paired together.

Weapon banners

Genshin Impact 2.7's weapon banners will feature signature weapons for all of the featured characters, allowing players to outfit their characters with their strongest armaments. Here's how the banners will be lined up:

First Half: Aqua Simulacra for Yelan and the Primordial Jade Winged Spear for Xiao.

Aqua Simulacra for Yelan and the Primordial Jade Winged Spear for Xiao. Second Half: Redhorn Stonethresher for Itto, and the Memories of Dust.

Memory of Dust is a weapon that is decent on many Catalyst users, though it currently doesn't have a best-in-slot wielder. Fans will want to make sure they have the Primogems for at least one of these weapons if they want to maximize their damage output.

Genshin Impact 2.7 has a ton of new content coming up, and fans can look forward to many characters and weapons.

