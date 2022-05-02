Can you get banned for using a controller on mobile in Genshin Impact?

In the absence of a custom HUD feature, controllers are the only way to enjoy Genshin Impact differently. While it is common for console and PC players to play with controllers, not all mobile players can do the same.
Controller support in Genshin Impact is based on the platform. The game is available on PlayStation, PC, and mobile, and controllers are only supported on certain platforms.
Here's everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's controller support on mobile.
How to play Genshin Impact on mobile with a controller
Yes, players can get banned for using a controller if they're playing on an Android device. Controller support isn't available yet, and using any third-party software to change this can lead to travelers losing their accounts permanently.
On the other end of the spectrum, iOS users will be delighted to know that the game offers controller support on their devices. However, to avail this feature, they must upgrade to iOS 14 or higher.
There are several controllers that iOS users can utilize. These include:
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Bluetooth)
- PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
- MiFi Bluetooth controllers
- Razer Kishi
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The final step is to change the following in-game settings:
- Go to Settings and choose Control Type
- In the drop-down menu, select Controller instead of Touch Screen
Control Type settings are Touch Screen by default, owing to which players will have to change their settings every time upon logging in.
Genshin Impact players are distressed by the lack of controller support for Android
Playing HoYoverse's action RPG on mobile isn't the best experience for most players. The game requires a ton of space (over 15 GB), and even the most high-end devices struggle to deliver good FPS consistently.
In addition, the developers do not allow players to make their own HUD for combat. For these reasons, a majority of mobile players prefer playing with controllers instead of the touch screen.
Unfortunately, the developers still haven't opened up on releasing controller support for Android. iOS not only has controller support, but certain models support 120 FPS as well.
Naturally, the lack of features on Android is a concern for players. They make up a huge portion of the community and want the developers to release Controller Support and other quality-of-life changes before the Sumeru arch begins.
As of now, version 2.6 is live with Ayaka's banner, and travelers are curious to learn more about the content that will be released during the 2.7 delay.