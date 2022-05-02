Can you get banned for using a controller on mobile in Genshin Impact?

In the absence of a custom HUD feature, controllers are the only way to enjoy Genshin Impact differently. While it is common for console and PC players to play with controllers, not all mobile players can do the same.

Controller support in Genshin Impact is based on the platform. The game is available on PlayStation, PC, and mobile, and controllers are only supported on certain platforms.

controllersforgimoblieplsmihoyo @hoyoversepls day 1 of begging @GenshinImpact for android controller support day 1 of begging @GenshinImpact for android controller support

Here's everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's controller support on mobile.

How to play Genshin Impact on mobile with a controller

Yes, players can get banned for using a controller if they're playing on an Android device. Controller support isn't available yet, and using any third-party software to change this can lead to travelers losing their accounts permanently.

On the other end of the spectrum, iOS users will be delighted to know that the game offers controller support on their devices. However, to avail this feature, they must upgrade to iOS 14 or higher.

There are several controllers that iOS users can utilize. These include:

Xbox Wireless Controller (Bluetooth)

PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

MiFi Bluetooth controllers

Razer Kishi

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The final step is to change the following in-game settings:

Go to Settings and choose Control Type In the drop-down menu, select Controller instead of Touch Screen

Control Type settings are Touch Screen by default, owing to which players will have to change their settings every time upon logging in.

Genshin Impact players are distressed by the lack of controller support for Android

Playing HoYoverse's action RPG on mobile isn't the best experience for most players. The game requires a ton of space (over 15 GB), and even the most high-end devices struggle to deliver good FPS consistently.

MERUSHIII ⁰³²⁵ | bIm 💙💛 @merrushiii i literally never tweet but i am BEGGING @GenshinImpact to add controller support for android without me having to do 8 billion things through separate apps that don't even work! i love genshin sm but playing on moblie as a ps4 player SUCKS!!! i literally never tweet but i am BEGGING @GenshinImpact to add controller support for android without me having to do 8 billion things through separate apps that don't even work! i love genshin sm but playing on moblie as a ps4 player SUCKS!!! https://t.co/TynwGrhAgh

In addition, the developers do not allow players to make their own HUD for combat. For these reasons, a majority of mobile players prefer playing with controllers instead of the touch screen.

Unfortunately, the developers still haven't opened up on releasing controller support for Android. iOS not only has controller support, but certain models support 120 FPS as well.

Crenandodorf @crenandodorf how tf does genshin still not have controller support for android how tf does genshin still not have controller support for android https://t.co/44SImpc5XB

Naturally, the lack of features on Android is a concern for players. They make up a huge portion of the community and want the developers to release Controller Support and other quality-of-life changes before the Sumeru arch begins.

As of now, version 2.6 is live with Ayaka's banner, and travelers are curious to learn more about the content that will be released during the 2.7 delay.

