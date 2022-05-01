How to get 60 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact: April 2022 Web Event guide

Genshin Impact has launched a new web event for players known as "New Adventure? Let's Go!". One can participate in this new web event to earn free primogems and other rewards. A maximum of 60 primogems can be earned by participating in the new web event.

The "New Adventure? Let's Go!" web event will be available for a week for players to participate. Here is a quick rundown of the event:

Go to web event and log in

Click on the dice to move forward and collect adventure coins

Use up all your attempts to get maximum daily adventure coins

Click on the adventure coin to claim your primogems

This article will discuss everything players need to know about the new Genshin Impact web event "New Adventure? Let's Go!" and how to earn free primogems.

Guide to Genshin Impact's new web event "New Adventure? Let's Go!"

Map of the new web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact creator, HoYoverse, launched a new web event called the "New Adventure? Let's Go!" on April 29, 2022. This is a mini-game where players will roll the dice so Aether and Paimon can embark on a new adventure.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Click to Take Part in Event>>>



Event Duration

April 29, 2022 – May 5, 2022 23:59 (Server Time)

The new web event "New Adventure? Let's Go!" will be available until May 5, 2022, and players need to make sure they collect all the rewards beforehand. Click on the link in the tweet above to participate in the web event. Make sure to use your HoYolab or MiHoYo account when logging in and choose the correct server.

A total of eight attempts will be provided after every daily reset. Players should use all their attempts to move Aether and Paimon to move around the map. Every time Aether stops are in any box, he will receive a random amount of Adventure Coins.

Each square box offers anywhere between 5-50 Adventure coins. Additionally, each time Aether passes through the starting point, players will get an extra 50 Adventure Coins. After using up all the dice attempts, one can complete daily missions to gain another four attempts.

There is a chance for players to trigger a random event when they land Aether on a square block. These events are simple and have clear instructions on how to complete them. Completing these random events will also provide Adventure Coins and other rewards.

How to collect primogems and other rewards in the web event?

Keep in mind that players will need to collect a total of 600 Adventure Coins to earn 60 Primogems. They will have to complete different challenges to collect other rewards.

The total rewards that players can possibly earn are:

60 Primogems

50,000 Mora

5 Hero's Wit

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

This is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact new event "New Adventure? Let's Go!" These web events are a great way to earn free primogems while having tons of fun playing these quick mini-games.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul