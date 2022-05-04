List of all upcoming Genshin Impact characters expected in 2022

Genshin Impact has a ton of characters set for release throughout 2022. The latest developmental halt has delayed the latest update, sending the release date for some characters back a few weeks.

Regardless of the delays, fans have a lot of new characters to look forward to this year, with some eagerly awaited fan favorites scheduled to make an appearance soon. To help prepare their Primogems for future banners, players can find a list of all currently known and leaked character releases for 2022 here.

Genshin Impact character releases during 2022

Genshin Impact will release quite a few characters during the latter half of 2022, and fans have a lot to look forward to from the game's featured banners.

Characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be released in just one update, while others like Collei and Heizou will be released over the course of the year. Fans can find out more about these characters here.

Yelan

Yelan is the game's newest 5-star character and will be released during the game's 2.7 update. She is a 5-star Hydro bow character who can provide her allies with a ton of buffs and crowd control while dealing Hydro damage to her enemies. Her Elemental Burst is similar to Xingqiu's, allowing even more teams to operate with constant Hydro application.

Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu



shinobu cuts for genshin impact 2.7 trailer leak!

Shinobu is a 4-star character set to arrive during the 2.7 update and is expected to arrive alongside Arataki Itto as a member of the Arataki Gang. She is a 4-star Electro sword character who can heal her allies and dish out a surprising amount of Electro damage. Fans of this ninja will definitely want to make sure they can spend some extra rolls on Itto's banner.

Shikanoin Heizou:

genshin character leaks (?)

/

/

/

SHIKANOIN HEIZOU IS SO FUNNYGJFSDJSJD I WANT HIM

Shikanoin Heizou is a 4-star character who is set to release later this year and is rumored to be an Anemo character who wields a Jitte during his skills. While he does wield a Jitte, it is not expected to be his main weapon. The character features a young male body type and will likely appear during some Inazuma questlines.

Collei:

Collei is another character who is set to be released sometime in the near future. A few preliminary leaks found information about her abilities being tested internally.

It's uncertain as to what Element or weapon Collei will utilize, but given her relevance in the game's webcomic story and her unique style of combat, she may be one of the most interesting characters once released.

Dendro characters:

Lumie



Huge thanks to



Testing some Dendro Reactions
Huge thanks to @Genshin_Intel for the help, this would not have been possible without them!
*STC, reactions may change between now and official Dendro release.

Genshin Impact is gearing up for the release of the Dendro element, and leakers have found new Dendro reactions in the game's files. These point towards the release of several of the game's long-awaited Dendro characters like Baizhu and Yao Yao, and fans may be able to play them by the end of the year.

