Genshin Impact gameplay shows 2 new Dendro Elemental Reactions

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new Elemental Reactions featuring the Dendro Element.
These reactions may bring a shift in the game's meta, as Dendro's combinations with both Hydro and Electro have huge effects in battle.
Players will need to prepare to adopt these strategies in their teams, as they will likely become a huge part of the game in a future update. They can get an early look at these reactions in this article, though the animations are still early in development.
Genshin Impact leaks: Dendro reactions revealed through new leak
Thanks to a new leak from reputable source Lumie, in conjunction with Genshin_Intel, players can get their first look at Dendro's new Elemental Reactions in action.
These reactions are unlike anything in Genshin Impact so far, and it seems like Dendro will bring a huge shift in the way that battles play out.
Dendro already has a powerful reaction in-game known as Burning. However, players aren't able to take advantage of it effectively as there isn't a way to apply Dendro to enemies.
This combination of Pyro and Dendro leaves enemies ablaze, draining their HP quickly and dealing damage over time.
These new Elemental Reactions allow Dendro to combine two more elements in order to synergize with even more characters in battle. These reactions are Electro x Dendro and Hydro x Dendro.
The Elemental Reactions that occur when these two elements are combined are unique. They are as follows:
- Electro x Dendro: Creates the Intensified reaction, which increases both Dendro and Electro damage to the affected enemy for seven seconds.
- Hydro x Dendro: Creates the Overgrown reaction, which causes seeds to spawn that sprout into mushrooms. These mushrooms will explode when Hydro is applied to them, and they deal AOE Dendro damage.
The Overgrown reaction introduces a new way of playing Hydro characters, making the element even more valuable.
Interestingly, the Overgrown reaction currently deals damage to both friends and foes, making it dangerous for both parties in battle.
Whether this will remain in-game once the Element goes live remains to be seen. However, it would definitely be a unique twist and something to keep an eye out for during battle.
A keen-eyed player even pointed out that the game's plants now seem to apply the Dendro element and can be used for reactions. This will definitely make exploration a lot more interactive.
Players will want to take advantage of all these unique opportunities once Dendro goes live.