Fans surprised after Genshin Impact extends Ayaka banner for 240 days, followed by new announcement

As expected, Genshin Impact version 2.6 has been extended indefinitely. The developers recently announced that the current update would include a phase 3 with no new characters or weapon banners.

Due to the COVID situation in Shanghai, HoYoverse employees haven't been able to work efficiently. As a result, version 2.7, which will bring in Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, has been temporarily delayed.

Here's everything to know about phase 3 of version 2.6.

Genshin Impact extends Ayaka's banner by 240 days

Today, many players discovered that the countdown on Ayaka's banner states that it will be live for 240 days. Considering that banners usually stay for three weeks, the community was shocked, and Travelers were quick to assume that version 2.7 had been delayed by eight months.

However, the developers soon clarified with an announcement that the countdown that appears on the interface of event wishes and Test Run events is not definitive. Upcoming announcements will reveal the actual end date.

This means that phase three of Genshin Impact version 2.6 currently doesn't have a fixed end date. Leakers like Lumie believe that the delay will last three weeks, but it is recommended to always take leaks with a grain of salt.

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.6 phase 3

Genshin Impact version 2.6 phase 3 will begin on May 14, 2022. The existing banners have been extended, which means:

Ayaka, Rosaria, Sayu, and Razor will be featured in the character event wish banner.

will be featured in the character event wish banner. The Unforged, Mistspillter Reforged, Favonius Sword, Favonius Lance, The Bell, Favonius Codex, and Favonius Warbow will be featured in the weapon banner.

Alongside the banners, the following events will arrive during phase 3:

Spices from the West

Travelers must make seasonings according to the recipes provided by Nazafarin. This is a teapot-based event that was originally planned for version 2.6's phase 2.

Players assumed that Spices from the West had been scrapped, but it will begin on May 14, 2022, and will leave the game on June 7, 2022.

Overflowing Mastery

This event is similar to Leyline Overflow. Instead of Leyline outcrops, players can get double the rewards from Talent Level-Up Material domain. Overflowing Mastery will begin on May 22, 2022, until May 29, 2022.

During the event, Genshin Impact players must not make Condensed Resin. To get the double rewards, they must only use Original Resin.

Players can collect double rewards from Domains three times a day during Overflowing Mastery.

Players can expect more clarity on the end date of Ayaka's banner and the weapon banner when the developers roll out their next announcement. Having said that, it is certain that the banner won't be available for 240 days.

