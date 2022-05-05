With new Dendro reactions leaks, Genshin Impact fans look forward to Sumeru release

Genshin Impact will soon release Sumeru, one of the seven nations of Teyvat. Mondstadt is the region of the Anemo Archon, while Liyue and Inazuma are the regions of the Geo and Electro Archons, respectively.

Similarly, Sumeru is a region of the Dendro Archon named Lesser Lord Kusanali. As per the lore, she's the youngest Archon, and the people of the nation adore her. New Dendro reactions have been leaked recently, so players assume that Sumeru will also be released soon.

boo is 84/180 @skysgarbage how we feel about these mountains that can be seen from chasm which i believe is the direction of sumeru how we feel about these mountains that can be seen from chasm which i believe is the direction of sumeru https://t.co/ap0LYeRkhq

From its terrain to its release date, here's everything to know about Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

Dendro characters will be released in Genshin Impact with Sumeru

Dendro is one of the seven elements of Teyvat. However, even after almost two years of the game's release, there aren't any playable characters with a Dendro vision. Naturally, this means that players cannot use the element and its reactions during combat.

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Dendro reactions (intensified & overgrown) are able to be tested now! It’s getting closer twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st… Genshin leaks//Dendro reactions (intensified & overgrown) are able to be tested now! It’s getting closer Genshin leaks//Dendro reactions (intensified & overgrown) are able to be tested now! It’s getting closer 😳 twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…

Prominent leakers Genshin Intel and Lumie finally revealed two new Dendro reactions called Overgrown and Intensified.

Overgrown takes place when Hydro meets Dendro. An explosive mushroom is dropped to the ground, and it deals AoE Dendro DMG when it comes in contact with Hydro.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified]- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown]- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with, 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨

An Intensified reaction is triggered when Electro meets Dendro. It generates one Electro particle and increases the Electro and Dendro DMG against the affected enemy for seven seconds.

Owing to the lack of any stats, it is too early to claim if the aforementioned reactions will be worth the wait or not. Players have observed certain Dendro mechanics that can impact the meta.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A preemptive Q&A:



Q: When?

A: No idea.



Q: Multipliers? Scaling? ICD? GU?

A: No idea.



Q: Reaction priorities?

A: No idea.



Q: Good or bad?

A: No idea. A preemptive Q&A:Q: When?A: No idea.Q: Multipliers? Scaling? ICD? GU?A: No idea.Q: Reaction priorities?A: No idea.Q: Good or bad?A: No idea.

Dendro's arrival could indirectly buff Electro and allow Travelers to use Electro units as the main damage dealers. Moreover, Cryo and Dendro can be applied to an enemy together, which means players can trigger Melt and Burning reactions simultaneously.

What to expect from Sumeru in Genshin Impact?

Not much is known about Sumeru, owing to its distance from Inazuma, Mondstadt, and Liyue. Dainsleif describes it as a desert, while Liben from the Marvelous Merchandise event claims it to be all rainforest and desert.

According to leakers, Genshin Impact will release Sumeru and Dendro characters like Baizhu, Yaoyao, and Kusanali in patch 3.0 or later. The final update before 3.0 will be 2.8 and will most likely bring in Heizou as a four-star character.

Version 2.6 is live with Ayaka's banner, and travelers can spend their Primogems on the five-star Cryo character or her signature weapon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar