New Genshin Impact Dendro reaction leaks: All you need to know about the upcoming playable element

There are currently seven elements in Genshin Impact and Dendro is the only element that has not been introduced in the game for players to experience. The only Dendro reaction players are aware of is the burning reaction when Pyro and Dendro react with each other.

Previous leaks have already discussed the new upcoming Dendro reactions to be introduced in future patch updates. However, recent leaks have revealed a video that finally shows the new Dendro reactions. There is a high chance players will have to wait for the arrival of Sumeru in the patch 3.0 update to have these new reactions added to Genshin Impact.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the new Dendro reactions revealed by credible sources.

Genshin Impact leaks: Everything about the new Dendro reactions

Based on recent leaks, the new Dendro reactions that will be added to the game are:

Intensified

Overgrown

It is only natural for Genshin Impact players to have doubts about the effectiveness of the new Dendro reactions added to the game. Fortunately, a prominent leaker uploaded a video on May 3, 2022, that showcases all the new Dendro reactions in Genshin Impact.

The effects of the new Dendro reactions are as follows:

INTENSIFIED

This reaction is triggered when Dendro reacts to the Electro element. When an intensified reaction is triggered, an Electro particle is generated. Additionally, enemies affected by the Intensified reaction will take extra damage from Dendro and Electro reactions.

OVERGROWN

This reaction is triggered by Dendro's reaction to Hydro. Additionally, seeds will grow in the ground whenever a Overgrown reaction is triggered. The mushrooms formed will have an AoE range and can explode to deal Dendro damage. To explode the mushrooms, players will have to apply Hydro to these elements.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Playable Dendro characters, old Dendro reaction, and more

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Burning is one of the best known Dendro reactions to players as it has been present in the game for a long time. However, the Burning reaction has stayed under Travelers' radar for the longest time as there are no playable Dendro characters in Genshin Impact. Burning reactions can only occur when Pyro and Dendro react to each other.

Based on lore and leaks, only three characters are known to be Dendro users. All three characters are speculated to be playable in future patch updates. The three Dendro characters that could be playable for players are as follows:

Baizhu

YaoYao

Kusalani (Sumeru Archon)

This is everything players can know about the the Dendro element and the newly introduced Dendro reactions. Hopefully, these reactions can live up to the hype as they are added with the Sumeru update.

