Overgrown and Intensified elemental reactions leaked in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are eagerly waiting for the release of Dendro characters and Sumeru. According to leakers, the element and the nation will arrive together in version 3.0. Leaks regarding the two new Dendro reactions have already surfaced.

As it turns out, Dendro isn't the most reactive element in Genshin Impact. It only reacts with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro. Players understand why Dendro doesn't react with Geo and Anemo, but they're disappointed with its inability to react with Cryo.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Intensified and Overgrown reactions.

Genshin Impact reportedly set to release two new Dendro reactions

Genshin Intel recently revealed the following Dendro reactions:

Intensified

This reaction is triggered when Electro meets Dendro. It generates one Electro particle and increases the Dendro and Electro DMG against the affected enemy for seven seconds.

Many players believe that Intensified will act as an indirect buff for Electro. The element has been out since day one, but it still feels weak as compared to Cryo, Hydro, and Pyro.

With the inclusion of Dendro, Travelers might be able to buff up the damage output of their Electro characters and use them as main damage dealers.

Overgrown

The Overgrown reaction takes place when Hydro meets Dendro. First and foremost, it drops mushrooms that are explosive in nature. Upon coming into contact with Hydro, they deal AoE Dendro DMG.

According to Genshin Intel, the mushrooms also affect players. Hence, players might have to dodge their own attacks while playing with Dendro characters.

As of now, there is no information regarding the release date, multipliers, and damage scaling of Intensified and Overgrown.

However, it is safe to assume that they will be released with version 3.0 alongside Sumeru.

Genshin Impact leakers test Intensified and Overgrown

Prominent leaker Lumie recently tested Intensified and Overgrown against a hilichurl affected by Dendro.

By using characters like Raiden Shogun and Xingqiu, who can easily apply their respective elements, the leaker showcased the Dendro reactions.

Lumie @lumie_lumie



Huge thanks to



*STC, reactions may change between now and official Dendro release. Testing some Dendro ReactionsHuge thanks to @Genshin_Intel for the help, this would not have been possible without them!*STC, reactions may change between now and official Dendro release. Testing some Dendro Reactions 🌱Huge thanks to @Genshin_Intel for the help, this would not have been possible without them!*STC, reactions may change between now and official Dendro release. https://t.co/oPJPnSGkt8

Instead of mushrooms, Lumie has used an Electro particle as the placeholder.

Not a lot can be judged by the leaked testing video because it doesn't include any numbers or statistics.

Nevertheless, players were delighted to learn that Cryo and Dendro can be applied together. Accordingly, when they use a Pyro attack on an enemy affected by Dendro and Cryo, they'll be able to get damage from Melt and Burning reactions simultaneously.

yan🐍 is fucking dead @baizhuous



Huge thanks to



*STC, reactions may change between now and official Dendro release. Testing some Dendro ReactionsHuge thanks to @Genshin_Intel for the help, this would not have been possible without them!*STC, reactions may change between now and official Dendro release. Testing some Dendro Reactions 🌱Huge thanks to @Genshin_Intel for the help, this would not have been possible without them!*STC, reactions may change between now and official Dendro release. https://t.co/oPJPnSGkt8 once again my dendro prediction was right. cryo and dendro aura will create double reactions. 🤭 twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st… once again my dendro prediction was right. cryo and dendro aura will create double reactions. 🤭 twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…

All in all, it will be exciting to see how Dendro influences the meta in Genshin Impact version 3.0. As of now, players can wish for Ayaka in her rerun banner.

