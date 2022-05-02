How many Primogems do you need to get Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players still have a week before their fan-favorite character Kamisato Ayaka's banner ends.

With Sumeru on their way in future patches, there is a high chance players will not see Kamisato Ayaka return to feature banners anytime soon. Hence, they should take this opportunity to summon one of the best DPS characters in the game while they still can.

Kamisato Ayaka has insane multipliers on both her charged attacks and Elemental Burst, making her a straight forward character built only to deal damage when on-field.

This article will discuss everything about summoning Kamisato Ayaka and how many primogem players will need in that endeavor.

Genshin Impact: How many primogems will be needed to summon Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka's banner "The Heron's Court" (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need tons of Primogems and a little bit of luck to summon Kamisato Ayaka. It is also important for players to understand Genshin Impact's pity system to take advantage of it.

The pity system exists in Genshin Impact to ensure that players can summon their desired characters. According to the pity system, players are guaranteed to summon a 5-star character on their 90th wish.

To wish 90 times on the banner, players will need around 14,400 Primogems, which may sound like a hefty amount. However, it is fairly easy to farm that many Primogems if they can grind for it on a daily basis.

Additionally, the pity system also has a "soft-pity" feature that allows lucky players an early summon on their 5-star character.

Genshin Guides@Game8 @G8_Genshin Ayaka's banner is now live



Pull on the Heron's Court banner for a chance to get the 5-star Cryo sword-user, Ayaka ⚔️ and her featured 4-stars; Sayu 🦝, Rosaria , and Razor



Based on global wish tally statistics from paimon.moe, the current soft-pity system activates between 73-86 wishes. With that being said, lucky players might only need around 12000 Primogems in a best-case scenario to summon Kamisato Ayaka.

Either way, players who have saved up for a long time for Kamisato Ayaka will have a much easier time summoning him.

Worst Case Scenario and 50-50 Chance

Every time a Genshin Impact player summons a 5-star from an event wish banner, there is a 50% chance they might summon their desired 5-star character. If they lose 50-50, then they will summon a random 5-star character listed in the standard banner.

Hence, there is a chance that even if players have 14,400 primogems to make 90 wishes and summon a 5-star from "The Heron's Court" banner, they might get Keqing, Jean, or Diluc instead of Kamisato Ayaka.

In this case, the pity will reset to 0 and players will have to make additional 90 wishes to summon Kamisato Ayaka. Hence, in a worst-case scenario, one should have around 28,800 Primogems to make 180 wishes.

This way, they can secure a summon on Kamisato Ayaka irrespective of whether they win or lose the 50-50.

