How to find out your Pity and guaranteed 5-star pull in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a merciless gacha system that includes mechanics such as Pity and Soft Pity. They allow players to get a guaranteed 5-star pull after making a certain amount of wishes on different banners (standard, limited, and weapon banners).

Newcomers often struggle to understand how Pity, Soft Pity, and 50-50 work in Genshin Impact. Naturally, this affects their ability to plan their Primogem expenditure.

With that in mind, here's a quick guide for beginners to get accustomed to Pity, Soft Pity, and guaranteed 5-star pulls.

How to check Pity in Genshin Impact?

First and foremost, it is important to note that the Pity in the standard banner and the limited-time character banners is set at 90. For the Epitome Invocation banner (weapon banner), the Pity is set at 80.

If players use 89 Intertwined Fates on the limited-time character banner and fail to get a five-star character, they are guaranteed a five-star on the 90th pull. Pity is reset to 0 every time travelers get a five-star drop.

However, there's a 50-50 chance that the guaranteed five-star character will be the featured character. If players lose the 50-50, then the next five-star drop will be the featured character.

However, there's a 50-50 chance that the guaranteed five-star character will be the featured character. If players lose the 50-50, then the next five-star drop will be the featured character.

To check their Pity count, players need to head to the banners in the game. In the bottom left corner of the screen, they'll find a 'History' section.

History section reveals all the latest wishes made by players (Image via Genshin Impact)

The history section shows all the wishes made on the selected banner in the past six months. Each page features six wishes, and accordingly, players can count the number of wishes they've made since getting their last five-star character.

How to check guaranteed five-star pull in Genshin Impact?

To see if their next five-star character is guaranteed to be the one featured on a banner, players have to use the 'History' section to check if the last five-star drop was a featured character or not.

For instance, players will get a guaranteed Ayaka if the last five-star character they received from the character banner was someone like Diluc, Keqing, Jean, Mona, or Qiqi.











On the flip side, if their last five-star drop was a featured character like Ayato, Yae Miko, Kokomi, or Raiden Shogun, there will be a 50-50 chance that the next five-star pull will bring in Ayaka.

Soft Pity also exists in HoYoverse's action RPG, beginning at 75 pulls. This implies that players usually get a five-star drop before their 90th wish, and the odds of getting it increase after the 75th wish.

