Genshin Impact leak reveals Dendro reactions in action ahead of Sumeru release

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is expected to bring in Sumeru alongside Dendro characters. Dendro is the only element with no playable characters, and after two years of anticipation, leakers have finally revealed new reactions related to it.

Apparently, Dendro will only react with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro. Many players are hopeful that new reactions with Cryo, Geo, and Anemo will be released later, but as of now, the only known reactions are Intensified and Overgrown.

Leakers have shown off some testing footage in which players can see Dendro's reactions take place.

Leakers test Dendro reactions in Genshin Impact

Prominent leaker Lumie recently tested Intensified and Overgrown with the help of characters like Raiden Shogun and Xingqiu. Both the characters are great at applying Electro and Hydro, respectively.

For testing, Lumie used Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill to constantly deal Electro DMG against a hilichurl affected by Dendro. This triggered the Intensified reaction that not only generates one Electro particle but also increases the Dendro and Electro DMG against the affected enemy for seven seconds. However, the testing footage didn't reveal the damage output or energy increase.

After that, Lumie used Xingqiu's Elemental Skill against the hilichurl. This triggered the Overgrown reaction owing to which a seed drops to the ground and eventually turns into a mushroom. An Electro particle was used as a placeholder to represent the mushroom.

The mushrooms from Overgrown deal AoE Dendro damage after coming in contact with Hydro. It is worth noting that these mushrooms affect the player as well.

What to expect from Dendro in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players have sky-scraping expectations from Dendro. Characters like Baizhu and Yaoyao are associated with this element, and the community wants it to change the meta significantly.

Combat in HoYoverse's action RPG is majorly based on elements and elemental reactions. Keeping this in mind, it is quite disappointing that Dendro doesn't even react with three elements.

Having said that, Dendro might act as an indirect buff for Electro and allow Electro characters to play the role of main damage dealers in a team.

Moreover, Cryo and Dendro do not react, but they can be applied to an enemy at the same time. This means that if players apply Pyro to an enemy affected by Cryo and Dendro, they'll be able to trigger Melt and Burning reactions together.

All in all, it is too early to assume the viability of Dendro in Genshin Impact. Players can expect more clarity during the beta testing phase for version 2.8 and version 3.0.

