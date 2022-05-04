How to get companionship EXP in Genshin Impact: Fastest friendship level farming guide

Genshin Impact players can unlock new character stories, voiceovers, and character namecards with the help of Companionship EXP. It is used to increase the Friendship level of the characters, which indicates the Traveler's bond with them.

Increasing the Friendship level of characters isn't the most popular feature in HoYoverse's action RPG. Players who love characters and their lore or veterans who've already cleared all the content can spend time farming Companionship XP as a leisure activity.

Here are some of the best ways to get Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact.

Methods to get Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact

1) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions are the most basic yet essential way to get Companionship EXP. Based on their rank, players can get up to 60 EXP from each commission and 100 EXP daily from the bonus reward.

It is worth noting that Random events in the open world also give 10-15 EXP upon completion.

Players are expected to add characters who they want to increase their friendship level with to their team while completing the commissions.

❝ mima mari ❞ ¡! @miilkmew good-morning lovelies !!

make sure to do your daily commissions on Genshin <3 good-morning lovelies !!make sure to do your daily commissions on Genshin <3

2) Spend Resin

Anything that players spend Resin on grants Companionship EXP. However, the output varies from challenge to challenge.

For instance, Ley Line outcrops (Blossoms of Wealth and Revelation) can hand out a maximum of 20 EXP. On the other hand, defeating Normal and Weekly bosses gives up to 45 and 70 EXP, respectively.

Domains can help players get up to 20 EXP if they clear them at maximum difficulty.

3) Co-op

The amount of Companionship EXP that characters get is doubled in co-op mode. This is because players can only have two characters in their party, and the reward is distributed among two characters instead of four.

However, taking part in co-op mode with three other players won't impact the bonus.

buko 🐏 @bukogoat found a cute new spot for farming friendship points in inazuma! get 150 companionship exp a day (you can do random events 10 times a day; 300 exp if co-op).



just restart your game to trigger this random event. found a cute new spot for farming friendship points in inazuma! get 150 companionship exp a day (you can do random events 10 times a day; 300 exp if co-op). just restart your game to trigger this random event. https://t.co/ImLICQGXoq

4) Serenitea Pot

When players host characters as companions in their Serenitea Pot, they get a certain amount of EXP based on the Adeptal Energy and Trust Rank.

At 12,000 Adeptal Energy, a total of 5 Companionship EXP is handed out every hour.

m @hetheysuna so guess who just realized you don’t need to have a level 10 friendship to get gifts from companions in the tea pot aha… so guess who just realized you don’t need to have a level 10 friendship to get gifts from companions in the tea pot aha… https://t.co/UHFxkylfrc

5) Recurring Random Events

As mentioned earlier, Random Events in Genshin Impact can help players collect Companionship EXP.

One such Random Event called 'Warden of Konda' can be completed ten times a day, implying that players can collect 150 EXP daily.

The first step is to visit the location marked in the image below:

Location of Random event in Konda Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event requires Travelers to scare off some pigeons, and bow characters like Amber, Ganyu, and Yoimiya are perfect for the task. Once completed, players can head back to the same location and relaunch the game.

Another Random event that players can complete over and over again to get Companionship XP is based in Inazuma City:

Location of Random event in Inazuma city (Image via Genshin Impact)

All in all, players can quickly increase the friendship levels of their characters with these methods. Even though it has been temporarily delayed, the 2.7 update will bring in two new characters named Kuki Shinobu and Yelan.

Edited by Danyal Arabi