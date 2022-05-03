7 most popular Genshin Impact team comps used in version 2.6 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is currently the end game where players use their strongest characters to bypass the challenge. Each version of Genshin Impact will change the enemies and types of challenges, allowing players to use different strategies to complete the tasks.

In version 2.6, Travelers have the chance to fight three different Abyss Lectors and Herald on floor 12, making it one of the hardest floors in Genshin Impact so far. Here are some of the most popular team compositions that are being used by the community in the recent Spiral Abyss.

Top 7 teams for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.6

1) Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett, Raiden Shogun

Even after multiple updates from Genshin Impact, the Raiden national team still holds its place as the most used team composition in Spiral Abyss. This team only includes four-star characters who are often heavily utilized in the abyss, except Raiden Shogun.

Since Xiangling and Xingqiu both have large Elemental Burst costs, Raiden is the best teammate for both, while Bennett offers the much-needed ATK boost as always.

2) Venti, Ganyu, Diona, Mona

Aside from Raiden National Team, the Morgana team also hold its position as the fan-favorite Freeze team composition. In this party, players can focus on applying Cryo to enemies, spamming Mona's Burst, and grouping them using Venti's Crowd-Control skill.

The only downside of this team composition is that it's pretty expensive as it utilizes three 5-star characters, with two of them only being obtained from limited-time banners. Genshin Impact players can still build a Freeze team as long as they have the right core characters.

3) Ayaka, Diona, Mona, Kazuha

The Freeze team composition has been expanding since more characters were added to the roster. Nevertheless, all of them contain the same type of units, which are a Cryo DPS, a Hydro enabler, and an Anemo character. The last spot can be given to any character that players see fit.

Besides Morgana, Ayaka is also considered one of the best Cryo DPS in Genshin Impact. Kazuha also gained more popularity in Spiral Abyss because of the massive support he could provide in gathering enemies.

4) Xiangling, Bennett, Tartaglia, Kazuha

With the release of Kamisato Ayato, Genshin Impact players may think Tartaglia is forgotten as the Hydro DPS. This is far from the truth, as many gamers still use the Fatui Harbinger in the Spiral Abyss.

Tartaglia's Elemental Skill is especially useful for the first half of floor 12 as there are many mobs of enemies here. Kazuha will be the Anemo Crowd-Controller to gather enemies, while Bennett and Xiangling will support Tartaglia from the sideline using their Elemental Burst.

5) Ayaka, Kazuha, Kokomi, Shenhe

Shenhe shouldn't be forgotten as one of the best Cryo supports that can increase the effectiveness of Freeze team compositions in Genshin Impact. She is best paired with Kamisato Ayaka as the former can also increase Ayaka's Normal and Charged Attack.

This feature makes the composition particularly advantageous for inexperienced players who may have a harder time avoiding enemy attacks. Freeze teams like this can also help veteran players, especially when confronting big groups of enemies in the Spiral Abyss.

6) Xingqiu, Zhongli, Ganyu, Hu Tao

Ganyu may be a Cryo DPS, but that doesn't hinder her from being a Burst support in other team compositions. Take Hu Tao's team as an example. Ganyu and Xingqiu will be there for their Elemental Burst and Zhongli for his shield.

With three different elements in the team, players won't have a problem deleting the Abyss Lectors and Herald's shield from floor 12. In fact, each possesses the best elements to counter the Abyss enemies' shield.

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning's Electro shield is weak against Pyro attacks

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flame's Pyro shield is weak against Hydro attacks

Abyss Herald's Hydro shield is weak against Cryo attacks

7) Bennett, Kamisato Ayato, Beidou, Fischl

Kamisato Ayato may be a new character in version 2.6, but the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon clearly favors Ayato in any Spiral Abyss team. The Taser team, featuring Beidou and Fischl, is a great composition for Ayato as it allows him to trigger Electro-Charged reactions constantly.

Fischl and Beidou are classic pairings that can help Ayato's field time by adding Electro damage to his attacks. Simply activate their Elemental Skills or Bursts before sending Ayato into battle, and Hydro damage from his Skill and Burst will produce Electro-Charged reactions in seconds. This style of composition thrives in the presence of numerous foes, allowing the electricity to arc between them and deal additional damage.

Genshin Impact players should note that since there are almost 50 characters in the game, tons of team compositions can be created to face off the enemies in Spiral Abyss. However, the teams mentioned above could be considered the best teams in the current Spiral Abyss because of the enemies and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi