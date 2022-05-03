All Genshin Impact Purple text locations in The Chasm: Nine Word Rumor quest guide

There are tons of new hidden achievements added to Genshin Impact after the recent patch 2.6 update. Players can complete these hidden achievements to claim free primogems and get more in-depth context about the lore. The Nine-Word Rumor is one such hidden achievement added to the game.

Players will have to travel to The Chasm: Underground Mines to complete this hidden achievement. The general idea is to find and investigate nine mysterious abyssal writings spread across the Chasm: Underground Mines.

These writings have special properties and can only be found in complete darkness, so don't forget to unequip the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget when players are around these mysterious writings.

Spec 🌌👑 ENVtuber @speckku



Half of the translations are gibberish, the other half, some kind of actual rumor?



#GenshinImpact #TheChasm So I translated all the text from the Nine-Word Rumor achievement cause I thought it would be interesting. Not sure what to make of it, but kinda neat.Half of the translations are gibberish, the other half, some kind of actual rumor? So I translated all the text from the Nine-Word Rumor achievement cause I thought it would be interesting. Not sure what to make of it, but kinda neat.Half of the translations are gibberish, the other half, some kind of actual rumor?#GenshinImpact #TheChasm https://t.co/PXDtZoHje3

This article will cover all the locations where players can find these writings to unlock the secret achievement.

Genshin Impact: Guide to locations of Abyssal Writings inside The Chasm

Make sure to unequip the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget when approaching the abyssal writings or they will disappear. Players can learn the locations of the secret messages from the list below.

1) Stony Halls

Location 1 - Located near Stony Halls (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can start with a secret message located near Stony Halls. Teleport to Stony Hall’s waypoint and drop down and start heading towards the southeast. Keep walking until players find a single hilichurl digging near a broken pile of large stones. The abyssal writing can be found nearby.

POV of secret message located near Stony Halls (Image via HoYoverse)

2) South of Stony Halls

Location 2 and 3 - Located near south of Stony Halls (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can teleport to a waypoint located south of Stony Halls to find two more abyssal writings. Teleport to Stony Hall's south waypoint and head southwest. Keep walking until players reach the ruins of a building and start climbing it to reach the marked location on the map above to find a secret message.

POV of secret message located on top of the ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

Jump down the hole in the middle and look around to find the second Abyssal writing and observe the message.

POV of secret message located inside the ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

3) North of Nameless Ruins

Location 4 - North of Nameless Ruins (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the upside-down waypoint and jump start heading north. Keep walking until players can find a Ruin Grader blocking the path. The abyssal writing can be found at the top of the path the Ruin Grader is blocking.

POV of secret message located near Nameless Ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

4) Underground Waterways

Location 5 and 6 - Located near Underground Waterways (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Underground Waterways south waypoint and start heading southwest. Follow the broken bridge until players can find the ruins of a building. One of the Abyssal writing can be found on the outer walls of the ruins.

POV of 5th Abyssal Writing located in the ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, head south and jump down the broken staricase to find another abyssal writing located near a time-trial challenge.

POV of 6th abyssal writing (Image via HoYoverse)

5) East of Blue Pillar

Location 7 - Located east of blue pillar (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the eastern waypoint of the blue pillar and head southeast. Keep walking inside the pit to find the abssyal writing on the right side wall.

POV of 7th abyssal writing (Image via HoYoverse)

6) South of Blue Pillar

Location 8 - Located south of blue pillar (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the waypoint located south of the blue pillar and head southwest. Keep gliding until players can find a platform covered in dark mud. The abyssal writing can be found at the foot of the dark mud-filled platform.

POV of eigth abyssal writing (Image via HoYoverse)

7) North of Main Mining Area

Location 9 - Located north of Main Mining area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Main Mining area north waypoint and head north from there. Keep going north until players can find a narrow passage leading to the other side with a bridge. Cross the bridge to find a treasure hoarder camp and a purple wall.

POV of purple wall (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will need a level 6 Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to remove the wall and find the final abyssal writing on the wall.

POV of the last abyssal writing (Image via Genshin Impact)

After observing the final abyssal writing, players will unlock the secret achievement "The Nine-Word Rumor."

Players can also refer to this guide above that will provide simple instructions on how to complete this secret achievement. This is everything players need to know on how to complete and unlock the new secret achievement "The Nine-Word Rumor" added in the patch 2.6 update of Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul