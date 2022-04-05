The Nine-Word Rumor secret Genshin Impact achievement: The Chasm Guide

Genshin Impact has tons of hidden achievements after the launch of patch 2.6 and players can unlock them to get free Primogems and lore-related context. The Nine-Word Rumor is a secret achievement added to Genshin Impact after the release of The Chasm in patch 2.6.

Players will have to locate a total of nine secret messages scattered throughout the Underground Mines of the Chasm to unlock this achievement. These secret messages have special properties and have a purple glow on them. Make sure to unequip the Lumenstone Adjuvant from the gadget menu when approaching the secret messages or they will disappear.

Here, players will be guided on where to find all the secret messages in The Chasm to unlock the secret achievement.

Spec 👑🌌 ENVtuber @speckku



Half of the translations are gibberish, the other half, some kind of actual rumor?



#GenshinImpact #TheChasm So I translated all the text from the Nine-Word Rumor achievement cause I thought it would be interesting. Not sure what to make of it, but kinda neat.Half of the translations are gibberish, the other half, some kind of actual rumor? So I translated all the text from the Nine-Word Rumor achievement cause I thought it would be interesting. Not sure what to make of it, but kinda neat.Half of the translations are gibberish, the other half, some kind of actual rumor?#GenshinImpact #TheChasm https://t.co/PXDtZoHje3

Genshin Impact: Secret Message location inside The Chasm

Stony Halls

Secret Rune Text - Location 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to teleport to Stony Halls waypoint to find the first secret message. Drop down to the low ground and head Southeast. A Hilichurl will be standing near the location where players can find the secret message.

South Stony Halls

Secret Rune Text - Location 2 & 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find two secret messages close to each other in the southern region of Stony Halls. Teleport to the southern waypoint of Stony Halls and head Southwest until players can find the ruins of the building.

Climb the building to find the first secret message. There will be a hole near the first message, players will need to jump down to find the second secret message nearby.

North of Nameless Ruins

Secret Rune Text - Location 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the upside-down waypoint and drop to the lower ground. From there, players need to head north until they find a Ruin Grader. The secret message can be found on the structure near Ruin Grader. It is not necessary to fight the Ruin Grader to observe the secret message.

Southwest of Underground Waterways

Secret Rune Text - Location 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the southern waypoint of Underground Waterways and glide across towards the broken bridge. Keep walking towards the southwest but try to stick more towards the left side until the ruins of a building is found. The secret message will be on the outside walls of the ruins.

Secret Rune Text - Location 6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head south from this location and players will find broken stairs that lead to the bottom. The secret message will be visible from there on a structure located on the right side.

East of Blue Pillar

Secret Rune Text - Location 7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

This secret message is the simplest to find. Players need to teleport to the waypoint to the east of the Blue Pillar and head southeast. Keep walking and keep an eye on the right side wall of the passage until players find the secret message.

South of Blue Pillar

Secret Rune Text - Location 8 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the southern waypoint of the Blue Pillar and star gliding. Head southwest while gliding until players can find a platform covered in a lot of corrupted purple-ish mud. Players can locate the secret message right at the edge of the platform.

Main Mining Area

Sealed gate on left & secret message location 8 on the right (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can teleport to the northern waypoint of the main mining area to find the last secret message. Head north from the waypoint until players can see a narrow passage with a bridge.

The road beyond the bridge will be blocked by a purple wall which can be brought down using the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget. The secret message is on the other side of the wall where two Abyss mages will appear when players observe the secret message.

They will also have to fight some Treasure Hoarders before opening the purple wall.

Keep in mind that players need to have a level 6 or above Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to find the final message which is hidden behind a purple wall. There are instances where the message may not show properly. In such cases, a quick log out and re-login will solve the issue.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul