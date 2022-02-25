Exploring The Chasm map will be annoying in Genshin Impact 2.6, says leaker

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will introduce a brand new region called The Chasm which is located near Liyue and was mentioned in the storyline quite some time ago. Ever since, players have been eager to unearth the secrets of The Chasm.

However, leakers who have been playing the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta have revealed certain details about The Chasm. As it turns out, the underground mines are annoying when it comes to exploration.

This article explains why players might not like The Chasm region in version 2.6.

Genshin Impact leaker claims that The Chasm is "really annoying"

BLANK, one of the most credible leakers in the community, recently opened up on The Chasm. They had recently explored the region for the first time, and the experience wasn't pleasing.

Apparently, the underground mines in The Chasm are too deep and it takes more than 30 minutes to climb back if players fall.

The r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit had a mixed response to BLANK’s statements. Naturally, a majority of players have called out the leaker for being too critical, as mechanics like Teleport Waypoints can always help in such situations.

Others, on the flip side, talked about how this made them remember the mountains of Liyue that they had to climb with low stamina.

It is unlikely that escaping underground mines in The Chasm will be impossible. Leaks have already confirmed that the region has several Teleport Waypoints that are located above the mines.

However, BLANK is a credible source of information and more clarity can be expected as the 2.6 beta testing continues.

The Chasm and The Chasm: Underground Mines in Genshin Impact explained

Other leakers in the community have revealed that The Chasm consists of two halves. The upper half is a part of the Teyvat open-world, but the lower half (called The Chasm: Underground Mines) is a separate map like Enkanomiya.

Surprisingly, the underground mines are over 1100 meters below sea level. To put things into perspective, Skyfrost Nail in Dragonspine (the highest point in Genshin Impact's open world) is just 500 meters above sea level.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel The Chasm region in 2.6 consists of two halves. The upper half is part of the Teyvat overworld, while the lower half ("The Chasm: Underground Mines") is a separately instanced map. The Chasm region in 2.6 consists of two halves. The upper half is part of the Teyvat overworld, while the lower half ("The Chasm: Underground Mines") is a separately instanced map. https://t.co/KE14buxiZn

Moreover, a wide range of open world features like Lumenstone Adjuvant, Oozing Gulches, and Bedrock Keys will be added to the game in version 2.6.

All in all, it is safe to assume that players will require time to understand The Chasm and it will be likely worth the effort.

