Genshin Impact guide to solve Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles in Enkanomiya

The Genshin Impact 2.5 Three Realms Gateway Offering event comes with a lot of unexplored areas and puzzles for players to go through. They have to explore the entire map to complete challenges and event quests to obtain Primogems, mora, and more.
Unfortunately, exploring the map is easier said than done. Every region is covered with different corrosion intensities that users will have to clear before roaming in that area without any hassle.
Additionally, some puzzles will hinder a gamer’s progress. One such type are the Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles in Enkanomiya.
Genshin Impact: A breakdown of the Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles
A total of 11 Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles are spread across Enkanomiya. Players are advised to tackle these puzzles to minimize the time it will take to complete all of them.
The locations of the Light-Guiding Ceremony puzzles in the event are:
- The Narrows
- Evernight Temple
- The Serpent’s Heart
Players will find their first light guiding ceremony puzzle in The Narrows, where the game will show a tutorial image to the players on how to solve these puzzles. Players will need cryo and pyro characters to solve the puzzles.
The puzzle will consist of a light ray sender and a receiver. Players will have to activate the light ray sender with the Bokuso Box, so that it goes through mirrors to reach the receiver to unlock hidden chests. The mirrors in the puzzles can be rotated and in some cases, players will have to use cryo or pyro characters to change the state of the mirror into water or frozen state.
For example, players can consult the image below where one of the mirror puzzles has been solved. To complete the puzzle, one of the mirrors was rotated while the other was frozen using a cryo character.
Here is another mirror puzzle from Evernight Temple that has been solved for players as a reference.
It is worth noting that players should increase the level of their Bokuso Box before entering a high corrosion intensity region. Players can refer to the official interactive map of Enkanomiya for convenience.