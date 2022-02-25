Genshin Impact guide to solve Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles in Enkanomiya

The Genshin Impact 2.5 Three Realms Gateway Offering event comes with a lot of unexplored areas and puzzles for players to go through. They have to explore the entire map to complete challenges and event quests to obtain Primogems, mora, and more.

Unfortunately, exploring the map is easier said than done. Every region is covered with different corrosion intensities that users will have to clear before roaming in that area without any hassle.

Meegan @bluchupikaboo Besties how do I get this chest I did the mirror puzzle on the top and it didn't unlock the gate Besties how do I get this chest I did the mirror puzzle on the top and it didn't unlock the gate https://t.co/xXbpUpkwZO

Additionally, some puzzles will hinder a gamer’s progress. One such type are the Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles in Enkanomiya.

Genshin Impact: A breakdown of the Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles

jay ᗢ🎮 @junnisode if anyone needs help with those ice-water mirror puzzles u can dm me i Think i know majority of the answers to them if anyone needs help with those ice-water mirror puzzles u can dm me i Think i know majority of the answers to them https://t.co/pgUXenTWCG

A total of 11 Light Guiding Ceremony puzzles are spread across Enkanomiya. Players are advised to tackle these puzzles to minimize the time it will take to complete all of them.

The locations of the Light-Guiding Ceremony puzzles in the event are:

The Narrows

Location of puzzles in The Narrows (Image via Genshin Impact)

Evernight Temple

Location of puzzles in Evernight Temple (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Serpent’s Heart

Location of puzzles in The Serpent's Heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will find their first light guiding ceremony puzzle in The Narrows, where the game will show a tutorial image to the players on how to solve these puzzles. Players will need cryo and pyro characters to solve the puzzles.

The puzzle will consist of a light ray sender and a receiver. Players will have to activate the light ray sender with the Bokuso Box, so that it goes through mirrors to reach the receiver to unlock hidden chests. The mirrors in the puzzles can be rotated and in some cases, players will have to use cryo or pyro characters to change the state of the mirror into water or frozen state.

For example, players can consult the image below where one of the mirror puzzles has been solved. To complete the puzzle, one of the mirrors was rotated while the other was frozen using a cryo character.

Yukichi☆ @skkwine Buat yg bingung sama mirror puzzle di enkanomiya, ini airnya bisa dibekuin dan dilelehin gais Buat yg bingung sama mirror puzzle di enkanomiya, ini airnya bisa dibekuin dan dilelehin gais https://t.co/xIF4ZUyY5r

Here is another mirror puzzle from Evernight Temple that has been solved for players as a reference.

vioci @puppyandjelly enka mirror puzzle smth

- pastiin arahnya bener

- pastiin antar cermin beda elemen (hydro ke cryo, cryo ke hydro) biar tembus. kalo dari elemen yang sama, nanti dia mantul. enka mirror puzzle smth- pastiin arahnya bener- pastiin antar cermin beda elemen (hydro ke cryo, cryo ke hydro) biar tembus. kalo dari elemen yang sama, nanti dia mantul. https://t.co/6Z9TwyrJtq

It is worth noting that players should increase the level of their Bokuso Box before entering a high corrosion intensity region. Players can refer to the official interactive map of Enkanomiya for convenience.

