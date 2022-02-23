How to complete Sentou trials in Genshin Impact (with locations)

The latest Three Realms Gateway Offering event in Genshin Impact requires players to complete Sentou Trials. In the corroded Enkanomiya region, there are six such trials.

By activating a trial, groups of enemies spawn, and travelers must beat them within the time limit to get rewards. Completing four such trials in the event further grants Mora, Hero's Wit, and some ascension materials.

losing my shit over ayato (amethyst) @albedeology anyone knows how to turn on Sentou Trial in the new event?? anyone knows how to turn on Sentou Trial in the new event??

Here's a quick guide to finding and completing all the Sentou trials in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

All Sentou Trials in Genshin Impact Three Realms Offering Gateway event

1) Northwest Sentou Trials

The first challenge can be initiated by visiting the location marked below:

Sentou Trial located in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

A group of four Hilichurls and a shielded Mitachurl will spawn. It is recommended that players rely on Area of Effect (AoE) damage dealing characters to quickly eliminate the small Hilichurls first and then focus on Mitachurl.

Another challenge can be found in the northwestern region of Enkanomiya:

Sentou Trial located in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

This time, players will be challenged to defeat a Mitachurl and some Pyro, Cryo, and Electro Abyss mages. It is advised to take a party that contains Hydro, Pyro, and Cryo characters who can easily break the shields with their reactions.

2) East

The Sentou Trial is located on the Eastern islands of Enkanomiya, where the Corrosion level is a little higher than the Northwestern region.

Sentou Trial located in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

Players will have to defeat Samurai Ronin in this time-based challenge. The trick is to evade their predictable slash attacks and kill both enemies at the same time.

Another trial is present on the Eastern islands:

Sentou Trial located in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

To complete the trial, travelers will have to beat some Hilichurls, a Mitachurl, and an Electro Abyss Mage. The enemies are affected by the darkness. Hence, it is compulsory to use the Bokuso Box near them.

If players do not use the box, the enemies will become invincible.

3) South

The southern islands of corrupt Enkanomiya have two Sentou Trials as well:

Sentou Trials located in Enkanomiya region in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The first trial, marked by a circle in the image, summons Rifthounds. Players should avoid their attacks as they cause Corrosion. Shield characters are useless against Corrosion, and it is essential to include at least one good healer (Bennett, Kokomi, Jean) to defeat the Rifthounds.

The second trial, marked by the arrow in the image above, summons two Bathysmal Vishap Hatchlings. Using Pyro, Cryo, and Electro damage dealers against them could be beneficial for players.

These were all Sentou Trials that can be completed in the ongoing event in Genshin Impact version 2.5. Players need to complete only four to claim the event rewards, or they can complete all six to get chests, Light Realm Sigils, and to level up their Bokuso Box.

