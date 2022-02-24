Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Chasm region to include two different maps - Underground and Overworld

Many of the recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks confirm that The Chasm will have two maps (one for the overworld and another for the underground area).

Both maps even have their Teleport Waypoints leaked, allowing Travelers to get a good look at the general layout of this future region. The overworld section is near Liyue, so players can easily access it, but the underground area is a little different.

It will supposedly be a separate instanced map. Given that this region has leaked Teleport Waypoints, Travelers can deduce that they can access it through the right side of the map, similar to how it works in Enkanomiya.

All of these Genshin Impact 2.6 map leaks are subject to change, given that the 2.6 update hasn't come out yet.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: The Chasm will include two maps (Underground and Overworld)

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel The Chasm region in 2.6 consists of two halves. The upper half is part of the Teyvat overworld, while the lower half ("The Chasm: Underground Mines") is a separately instanced map. The Chasm region in 2.6 consists of two halves. The upper half is part of the Teyvat overworld, while the lower half ("The Chasm: Underground Mines") is a separately instanced map. https://t.co/KE14buxiZn

This tweet does a good job showcasing how deep the new underground area is relative to the rest of Teyvat. It also mentions how it will be in a separate instanced map, which is something that the game has done before (such as with Enkanomiya).

Aside from this information, Travelers can also look at several maps regarding this new location.

Overworld

BLANK  @genshinBLANK The Chasm Base version with waypoints The Chasm Base version with waypoints https://t.co/6VcdlzFdcK

The overworld portion merely states how this region is named The Chasm. It features several noteworthy icons on the map and shows players where the new borders will be for this region. There is a new Statue of the Seven here and five new Teleport Waypoints.

The bulk of the new region's leaked content lies in the underground section, which means players have to access it somehow. To do so, they must go to the following location.

The entrance to the underground area (Image via Naku Server)

This area is near the middle of The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6, so players can easily access it through the nearby Teleport Waypoint. Once the player goes down, they should appear in the underground area.

Underground

This Genshin Impact 2.6 map leak is similar to the previous one, except that it features the underground section of The Chasm. It's a more massive area compared to the overworld, and players need to remember that there is plenty of height to the actual locations here.

Many new enemies like the Ruin Serpent and Floating Moldbeasts will be located somewhere on this map. Similarly, there will be a plethora of new puzzles unique to the location in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Edited by Shaheen Banu