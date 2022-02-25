5 best phones to play Genshin Impact at 90 FPS

Genshin Impact is undoubtedly one of the most popular mobile games out there today. The action RPG has dominated the genre for the better part of the last two years, largely due to its appealing character design along with the fast-paced nature of its gameplay.

The game requires players to make split-second decisions at every turn, so frame drops and lag are unacceptable for anyone who wants to be a Genshin Impact pro. With that in mind, this article will list the best phones to play this intense game and help gamers take their Genshin Impact experience to the next level.

Best phones to play Genshin Impact in 2022

1) iQOO 9

IQOO is a gaming-specific division of the Chinese conglomerate BBK, which also owns Vivo and OnePlus, similar to ROG by Asus. Their iQOO 9 is an excellent pick for a Genshin fan on a budget, as the phone has a massive FHD screen and 12 GB of RAM, fulfilling the two main requirements of ensuring smooth gameplay.

This phone is for users who don't want to shell out a fortune but want a semblance of gaming experience that a flagship phone would provide.

Brand: iQOO

Price: $679

SpecsL Snapdragon 840, 512 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM, 6.78" FHD

4) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

While this is not a device specifically designed for gaming, the 8K display and strong internals can provide players with one of the best Genshin Impact gameplay experiences out there. In regions outside of the U.S. and China, the devices do come with an Exynos chipset, but they will face no performance issues because of this change.

Brand: Samsung

Price: $772

Specs: 6.2" HDR10+ 2x AMOLED, Exynos 2100 (International)/Snapdragon 888 (in US and China), 256 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM.

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

This device by far checks the most boxes on this list. It has the best CPU, high refresh rate screen, gigantic RAM and ROM capacities, while the price is still far below premium gaming phones and iPhones. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the ideal pick for Genshin Impact gamers for whom day-to-day usage and cameras are also important factors. The OneUI interface also contributes to no hiccups while running Genshin.

Brand: OnePlus

Price: $898

Specs: 6.67" LTPO2 AMOLED 120Hz HDR10+, 256 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM, SD 8450, 512 GB ROM and 12 GB RAM.

2) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The A15 bionic is the main reason this phone is one of the best for gamers, with Genshin Impact being no exception to this. The only con is the steep price tag that comes with this package of exceptional cameras, battery life, and the best CPU on the market. iOS enthusiasts will happily pay the price, of course, but users who are not partial to any OS should also check it out.

Brand: Apple

Price: $1099

Specs: 6.7" Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, A15 Bionic, 128 GB ROM 6 GB ROM.

1) Asus ROG 5 Ultimate

Every year, ASUS releases the best gaming phone of the year under the ROG banner, and 2021 was no different. A year after its release, 5 Ultimate is still the undoubted king of the category. The phone packs in more processing power than some mid-level laptops, and there is absolutely nothing that a user could want to do that this phone cannot handle.

To give an idea of the level of power this phone is packing, Genshin Impact can be kept running in the background while running other heavy functions simultaneously without any issues.

Brand: ASUS (ROG)

Price: $1589

Specs: 6.7" AMOLED, 144 Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits, SD 888 5G, 512 GB ROM, 18 GB ROM.

Note: This list reflects the views of the author only.

