5 best phones to play PES Mobile 2021

When it comes to playing football games on mobile devices, PES Mobile 2021 reportedly beats all its competitors in the market, including FIFA Mobile. With over a billion downloads, the game is played by football fans across the globe.

Since eFootball has already taken over the company and is planning to launch a revamped version in April 2022, this might be the last opportunity for players to get a taste of their favourite game in its exact form.

With the latest update, several phones do not offer the best settings to play the game on. Therefore, players must look at the best alternative mobile phones that they can choose to enjoy the football game in the best settings.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Which are the best available mobiles in the market that can run PES Mobile 2021 smoothly?

1) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" Super Retina XDR OLED, 128 GB ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has become the "cherry to hold" for mobile devices. Therefore, the phone is Apple's premium device and holds the latest A15 Bionic Chipset. PES lovers will love experiencing the game on HD graphics settings as the phone also contains a 4K display.

2) Asus ROG 5 Ultimate

Brand Asus Price $999.99 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Chipset

The ROG segment was developed by Asus, especially for gamers across the world. The ROG 5 Ultimate mobile device is the brand's best device. With 18GB of RAM, players of PES Mobile 2021 will feel the thrill of gaming. The device also contains a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) chip for flawless gaming.

3) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz screen refresh rate

The OnePlus 9 Pro is tailor-made for mobile gamers on Android. The in-built Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chipset, along with 12 GB RAM and 120 Hz screen refresh rate, will provide players of PES Mobile with an immersive gaming experience.

4) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's latest flagship model. With 512GB ROM and 12GB RAM, along with the best Exynos processor - Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, PES Mobile 2021 will run in 60 FPS without any lags.

5) Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB ROM

Poco is Xiaomi's gaming franchise which offers gaming phones to users in a mid-budget range. Following the massive success of Poco X3, the Pro version of the device was released last year. With a Snapdragon 860 Chip, PES Mobile 2021 will run on its best settings on the phone, even at such a low cost.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar