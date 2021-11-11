"I am honored to represent India in eFootball PES 2021 in the 13th Esports World Championship": Hemanth Kommu

In a country where gaming is still seen as a major obstacle in the path to becoming good in academics, Hemanth Kommu, an IITian and a professional Pro Evolution Soccer player, has broken the stereotype like no one else. The 24-year-old is currently pursuing his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati).

He is all set to represent India in eFootball PES 2021 in the Finals of the 13th Esports World Championship scheduled to be held in Eilat from November 14, 2021, to November 19, 2021. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Hemanth talks about his love for PES and hopes to secure any of the top three positions in the upcoming global championship.

Q. Congratulations on qualifying for the finals of the 13th Esports World Championship! Talk to us about your journey in the esports world and what inspired you to become a gamer.

Hemanth: Thank you! I started enjoying esports ever since I watched the PES League tournament hosted by Konami. Even though I was aware of other esports tournaments, those never got me interested.

PES communities in other countries are well established for esports or other in-game activities like kit making, modding, 10 vs 10 Nations Cup, etc. I created a group on Twitter with like-minded Indian PES players and started inviting Indian PES players.

eFootball @play_eFootball



Add 'Captain Fantastic' Steven Gerrard to your squads based on his header on that memorable night in Istanbul in May 2005 (2005.05.25) 🔴🏆 Three amazing legends of Merseyside are joining the #IconicMomentSeries line-up and are available today in #myClub ! 👑👑👑Add 'Captain Fantastic' Steven Gerrard to your squads based on his header on that memorable night in Istanbul in May 2005 (2005.05.25) 🔴🏆 #PES2021 Three amazing legends of Merseyside are joining the #IconicMomentSeries line-up and are available today in #myClub! 👑👑👑Add 'Captain Fantastic' Steven Gerrard to your squads based on his header on that memorable night in Istanbul in May 2005 (2005.05.25) 🔴🏆 #PES2021 https://t.co/lohFuphxnM

I started participating in leagues and tournaments during the pandemic as we had a healthy competitive culture among us. We used to give as well as receive feedback on the style of play.

During my childhood, my brother and I used to play co-op TV video games which were fun. That was my introduction to the gaming world. I was into football, but I liked to play PES since it was not that popular in my state 15 years ago.

Q. People have a stereotypical notion about the negative impacts of gaming on academics. However, you have proved that to be wrong. What are the benefits of gaming, and how does it have any impact on your studies?

Hemanth is a glowing example that studies and gaming can go hand-in-hand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hemanth: In my case, gaming gives me good relaxation in a short period. Some of the benefits of gaming are improved concentration, better observation skills, enhanced understanding, better problem-solving reflexes, time management, quick decision-making, and teamwork. Most of the time, I try to complete my assignments/preparation and then game, so it hardly affects my studies. If I am studying for longer hours, I take small breaks to play the game and then go back to studying.

Q. You are at the apex of both academic and video gaming. How does it feel to be the best at both? How do you manage the time to study as well as practice for gaming tournaments?

Hemanth: It feels good that I am able to move ahead with the things I like. I play almost every day after doing my academic work so that there is no discontinuity. I just dedicate a bit more time when tournaments are approaching.

Q. Since you are still a student pursuing your Master’s degree in IIT Guwahati, have you thought about taking up esports as a profession, or do you want to get a job in your core field?

Hemanth: I have not thought of it. However, I believe that I will probably take up a job in my core field.

Q. Where do you think India stands when it comes to sports video games like PES2021, Madden NFL 21, FIFA 22, and more? Do you think these games get the attention that they deserve when it comes to esports?

Hemanth: I feel that we are lagging. Sports games like FIFA and PES have huge popularity in Europe/South America. The major football leagues (in real life) are conducting E-league using FIFA/PES as a platform.

Prestigious football clubs are giving contracts to esports players to represent them in E-leagues and various tournaments. This ecosystem was not present in India before. Even Asian countries like Indonesia have a good esports ecosystem when it comes to PES.

Q. FIFA has always been one of the toughest competitors of PES. What made you choose PES over FIFA? Have you ever tried FIFA? If yes, how is it different from PES?

Hemanth: The gameplay of PES is closer to real-life football compared to FIFA. FIFA feels like an arcade game and does not feel like playing real-life football.

I have tried out some older versions of FIFA like FIFA 11, FIFA 14, and FIFA 18.

FIFA is fast-paced, has floaty ball physics, and does not have a good player identity. On the other hand, PES has accurate ball physics, good player ID, and is slow-paced, which makes it more like real football.

Q. The Asian Games 2018 played a role in your decision to take up PES professionally as it was one of the demonstration events. However, in the 2022 Asian Games, it was replaced with FIFA 2021. What are your thoughts about this switch?

Hemanth: I have been playing PES since 2007, and as far as I know, Asian Games 2018 boosted Indian players to participate in PES tournaments as it was a rare case scenario in India. Removal of PES from the upcoming Asian Games was a bit disappointing, but I am focused on the 13th Esports World Championship at the moment.

Q. PES 2022 has been renamed as eFootball 2022, and it received a heavy backlash from critics. Did you get a chance to try it out? Do you agree when critics state that the new game has “poor character models” and “zombie-like crowds”?

Hemanth: Yes, I am currently playing the game, and I agree with them. The graphics were inferior.

Q. Performing well in PES 2021 depends on a lot of different factors. Do you think players can reach the top just by using different tactics, or do their skills play a significant role in becoming successful? What formations do you use the most while playing PES 2021?

Hemanth: Using different tactics may get players some success, but ultimately it depends on various skills. I mostly use 4-2-1-3 as this formation suits my style of playing in PES 2021.

Q. Alongside Hitesh (Tekken 7) and Ritesh (CS:GO), you too have qualified for the Finals of the 13th Esports World Championship. How does it feel to represent India on a global platform?

Hemanth: It is a great feeling, and I am honored to represent India in PES, a game that I have enjoyed playing since my childhood days.

Q. The Finals for the 13th Esports World Championship are scheduled to be held in mid-November. How are you preparing for the upcoming tournament? What is the most important aspect when it comes to performing well in competitions?

Hemanth: I dedicate three to four hours daily. I make a note of effective strategies and combinations to keep working on them. I have also reached out to other pro players around the world to consult them regarding various tactics.

I feel that there should be a balance between winning and not feeling pressured while losing. Those two are the most important aspects when it comes to performing well in competitions.

Q. What is your message to the fans who are cheering for you to win the 13th Esports World Championship?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hemanth: I am truly grateful to every person who was cheering and supporting me. I will try my best to become one of the top three players in the global finals.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar