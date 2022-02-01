5 best phones for playing COD Mobile

COD Mobile is one of the most popular action games on mobile devices. Developed by Activision, the mobile game has given players worldwide an opportunity to experience Call of Duty on mobile, which was previously available only on PC.

Since the game provides excellent graphics for players to immerse themselves in action, new phones with modern hardware will see them derive the most out of the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Which are the best mobile phones that can run COD Mobile smoothly?

1) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

Developed by Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is undoubtedly one of the best premium phones available on the market across the globe right now.

The in-built bionic A15 chipset is reportedly the most powerful processor to play mobile games like COD Mobile. Although the price is on the higher side, the gaming experience makes up for it.

2) ASUS ROG 5 Ultimate

Brand Asus Price $999.99 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Chipset

The ASUS ROG 5 Ultimate is the company's flagship device. The phone contains jaw-dropping specifications like 18GB RAM and 512 GB of in-built ROM.

Gamers will love the experience derived by gaming on the phone as it also contains a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) chipset, which is amongst the best in the market.

3) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz screen refresh rate

Although many debates have happened regarding the performance of OnePlus devices compared to that of iPhones, when it comes to Android, OnePlus gives gamers an all-round performance.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest flagship device released by the company, which consists of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chipset and a 120 Hz screen refresh rate to enhance players' gaming performance.

4) iQOO 9

Brand iQOO Price $679 Specifications 6.78" FHD, 512 GB ROM, 12GB RAM,Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Chipset

iQOO, a subsidiary of Chinese mobile company Vivo, has taken the mobile gaming world by storm as their phones have performed brilliantly while gaming.

The iQOO 9 is the brand's latest premium device which offers a smooth gaming experience to COD Mobile players as it has 12GB RAM and 512 GB ROM to bolster the performance.

5) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

Samsung never shies away when it comes to introducing mobiles for gaming. The Galaxy S21 holds the best Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU with no overheating issues. The 8K resolution further enhances the gaming experience.

The 2021 Samsung flagship is not only good for gaming but is a splendid all-round phone. The camera tech is excellent, and Samsung's One UI gives a near-stock Android experience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar