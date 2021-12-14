5 Android smartphones that support 90 FPS on PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is not only a revolutionary game in the mobile gaming scene, but it is one of the most played games across the entire planet on Android devices.

From an outlet of casual time spending to competitive esports, both the mobile gaming scene and PUBG Mobile have evolved over time. In fact, one of the biggest reasons for the game's meteoric rise has been the very fact that Android smartphones have upgraded significantly in technological ability over the last half decade.

PUBG Mobile is not an extremely resource heavy game and can be played on a wide array of Android smartphones. But like with any game, there are devices that are more suited to this highly competitive battle royale. One of the foremost criteria is to ensure if the game runs on 90 FPS.

Top 5 Android smartphones that can seamlessly run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS

Many Android devices can run PUBG Mobile efficiently, but not every device can run it on 90 FPS. Having such a high Frame Per Second (FPS) output is quite a distinguishing feature. Even the smallest degree of extra smoothness results in faster execution of every action completed by the PUBG Mobile player.

Such devices need a great set of hardware specifications to consistently render the gameplay at 90 FPS.

The top 5 Android mobiles to execute PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS are:

OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Xiaomi Mi 11i Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Google Pixel 5

5) Google Pixel 5

Brand Google Price $784.50 Specifications 6" Full HD display, Qualcomm[R] Snapdragon[TM] 765G 64-bit Octa Core processor, 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM - 128 GB storage

The flagship device from Google is not only a product of high repute but it has great specifications as well. The Snapdragon 765G may not be the latest in the market, but it's still great. While the Pixel 4 series had only 60 Hz refresh rates, the Pixel 5 supports upto 90 Hz and can run PUBG Mobile on 90 FPS.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

The Poco X3 Pro is an exciting device from Xiaomi who have built their reputation around providing premium devices at affordable rates. The Poco X3 Pro supports up to 120 Hz and with the superior specifications, it can run almost any mobile game on 90 FPS, including PUBG Mobile.

3) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

The 11 series of Mi has some superb devices, none better than the Mi 11i. The device may have flagship prices, but it comes with some of the best hardware in the current market. The Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 runs PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS without even putting any real stress on the device.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-attery optimisation

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has some more premium options available as well, but the S21 has the best return value. The flagship device comes with the industry standard Snapdragon 888 and can effectively run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS on any settings.

1) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

People only live once so why not acquire the magnum opus of Android devices! The OnePlus 9 Pro is an incredibly powerful device that is future-proof at the time being as well. With its powerful processor, 12 GB of RAM and 120 Hz refresh rate, it runs PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS on the maximum settings quite easily.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Also, players need to keep in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in countries like India. Players from this region are requested not to play the game. They can instead play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan