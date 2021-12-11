5 best Android devices for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the highest-grossing games in the mobile scene, and, in some ways, it has changed the entire way mobile games are perceived today.

Long gone are the days when mobile games used to be a source of spending a few minutes of a person's leisure time. They have their own expanding competitive scene, with PUBG Mobile leading the charge.

With this changing scene, phone makers have shifted their attention to the core aspects of mobile devices.

While any premium phone can run PUBG Mobile quite effectively, some determinants are more important than others. Having great hardware is a must to ensure no issue with overheating or frame drops.

Having a bigger screen allows PUBG Mobile players to use claw grips for better gameplay. Additionally, a bigger battery allows for longer gaming sessions and less time spent charging the device.

Android mobiles that can efficiently run PUBG Mobile

Since there is no budget issue, the following devices can run PUBG Mobile and PUBG: New State without sacrificing quality. Based on specifications and build quality as well as value for money, the five best Android mobile phones for PUBG Mobile are:

OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Xiaomi Mi 11i/11x Pro Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Google Pixel 5

Some of the editions have upgrades in their line of production. But the availability and the stock situation have also been taken into account, so PUBG Mobile players will not have to wait for the future.

5) Google Pixel 5

Brand Google Price $784.50 Specifications 6" Full HD display, Qualcomm[R] Snapdragon[TM] 765G 64-bit Octa Core processor, 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM - 128 GB storage

The Google Pixel 5 is a flagship device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is highly efficient. It also has 8 GB of RAM, an upgrade over its past edition, and Adreno 620 GPU.

PUBG Mobile gamers will not have to worry about charging with its 4080 mAh battery.

Priced at $784.50/₹60,400, the Google Pixel 5 could have got a larger screen than the 6" screen it has presently.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Built on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with 8 GB of RAM, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has PUBG Mobile players covered on all sides. It has a massive 5000+ mAh battery to support long gaming sessions.

Like the Google Pixel 5, the Poco X3 pro also has the 640 Adreno GPU to ensure no frame drops at the highest quality. It also features a high-quality 6.67" screen which is ideal for the claw grip in PUBG Mobile.

There is also a 6 GB variant and sadly in the Indian market, the 8 GB variant is not available. The Poco X3 pro's 8 GB RAM variant comes at a highly competitive $297.

3) Xiaomi Mi 11i/11x Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Xiaomi has an excellent set of mobile phones in their 11 series, and the Mi 11i/x pro is an exciting device to play PUBG Mobile. It comes with the industry-standard Octacore Snapdragon 888 with 8GB of RAM.

The premium model contains the Adreno 660 GPU and a large 6.67" full HD AMOLED screen.

With similar specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11i is available in the US market at $618. A similar variant in the Indian market is the 11x Pro, available at ₹37,000 but with some cost-cutting sacrifices.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-attery optimisation

Like the previous entry, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with Snapdragon 888 and 8 GB RAM. However, PUBG Mobile players both play seamlessly on this device and see their other requirements will be met.

The Galaxy S21 boasts 8k resolution playback and a stunning camera. Additionally, the battery has smart management to optimally use it in line with energy conservation, and the 6.67" full HD AMOLED makes anything seem stunning.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a premium device at premium costs and is priced at $699.99/₹54,999.

1) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

Since everyone has one life, why not go all the way with the OnePlus 9 Pro! This is the alpha of Android mobile phones, and it will run PUBG Mobile and any other game on the market at the maximum settings.

Aside from Snapdragon 888, it has a monstrous 12 GB of RAM. The 6.67" QHD screen is supported by a 120 Hz refresh rate that, with next-gen technology, provides a stunning display on one hand and power conservation on another.

For such an amazing and future-proof Android device, PUBG Mobile gamers will have to shell out $898/₹69,999.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer