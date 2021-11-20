PUBG New State total users: How many players are playing the game in 2021?

PUBG New State, Krafton’s latest title, was one of the most anticipated mobile battle royale games. On the day of its global launch, the game received an overwhelming response from its player base.

The Google Play Store alone recorded over 1 million downloads on the day the game was released. The player base has only been increasing by a healthy rate ever since, and the game is quite popular despite having a shaky global launch. The game has roughly about 20 million players across both iOS and Android platforms.

PUBG New State player base size

According to a press release by Krafton Inc, PUBG New State crossed over 20 million downloads on November 15, 2021. The battle royale title was ranked number one in games on the Play Store in over 165 countries, including South Korea, the United States of America, Japan, and Germany.

The executive producer of PUBG New State expressed his delight over the early success of the game, and this is what he had to say:

“The game’s early success could not have been possible without the enthusiasm and support of our players worldwide. With PUBG New State, we strived to create a compelling experience that sets a new standard for mobile battle royale games. For our future updates, we will work effortlessly in creating new, fun features, while improving the stability, optimization and gameplay experience of the game.”

Possible reasons for PUBG New State’s early success

PUBG New State’s sequels contributed towards the success. The sequels performed well, and fans were naturally excited about the launch of another title by the same set of creators. But it can be a double-edged sword as it puts massive pressure on the devs to deliver a better product than what they offered before.

This was a contributing factor towards building that anticipation before the global launch. But the devs delivered a game that is loved by the entire fan base. The global launch was slightly shaky, but the devs rolled out updates immediately, which fixed many issues.

The devs actively participated in discussions with the player base and ensured that the game would be fixed when problems cropped. These are some of the reasons why PUBG New State enjoyed early success.

