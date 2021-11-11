PUBG New State server maintenance schedule revealed

PUBG New State is here, but users aren’t able to play the game and are encountering an error on their screens, which reads: “Unable to connect to the server." This has left them disappointed as they wait to try out Krafton’s new offering.

Following the initial announcement, PUBG New State was scheduled to be released at 4:00 UTC, i.e., 9:30 IST. However, this wasn’t the case, as the servers have now gone under maintenance to ensure stability at the time of release.

When will PUBG New State be available?

Players are disappointed with the delay but are eagerly waiting for the maintenance to end. On the official website, the developers have given the following statement regarding the extended maintenance period:

“Hello, survivors! In order to look into some last-minute issues with the cloud servers and ensure that service is stable upon launch, the official launch of PUBG: NEW STATE will be delayed by 2 hours. The official launch will take place on November 11, 15:00 KST.”

The developers also apologized for the issues and thanked the players for their patience:

“We are working to resolve these issues and apologize to all of our Survivors for this delay. Updates regarding this issue with be posted here, so stay tuned! Thank you for your patience, and see you on the Battlegrounds soon!”

As a result, PUBG New State will be available once the maintenance is completed at 15:00 KST, which is 6:00 UTC or 11:30 am IST. Players will then be able to download the futuristic battle royale title and enjoy it on their devices.

Developers have incorporated several unique features in the game, as mentioned below:

Drone Store Electric Vehicles AI Trams Recruit System Green Flare Gun

Size and download on Android

PUBG New State's size on the Google Play Store is around 1.44 GB and this does not include in-game resource downloads. Accordingly, readers will need to maintain sufficient storage space on their devices before they proceed to install the game.

They can also check out the detailed download guide by clicking on this link.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee