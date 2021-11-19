Fans elated as PUBG New State early issues get fixed

PUBG New State had a bit of a shaky start after its global launch which was delayed by a few hours due to server issues. A couple of days later, players pointed out a myriad of issues that included lag, poor graphics and audio inconsistencies.

The developers at PUBG New State scheduled a server maintenance on 18 November 2021. The recent update seems to have fixed almost all of the known and existing bugs, and fans are delighted.

The PUBG New State playerbase noticed a plethora of bugs that were making the game less enjoyable. The developers have done a good job interacting with the playerbase and understanding all the issues that they are facing. A server maintenance was scheduled for 18 November 2021, and it seems to have fixed a lot of the issues that players were initially facing.

The most recent set of updates issued by the developers at PUBG New State mainly revolved around game control, optimization and lag. Some Twitter users were delighted with how the game turned out after the recent update and this is what they had to say:

“Thank you for the hard work, now it runs smooth on my ipad 7th gen. Also Please add gun inspection feature like we have in the Pubg pc. That would be awesome to look at in FPP mode.”

“So proud and amazed with this first update for performance : genuinely thank you so much and continue your efforts on making this the next amazing game. It’s perfect . It’s so smooth and can’t wait for more optimization updates in the future.”

The developers at PUBG New State also improved the gaming experience by adding an FOV feature that gives its playerbase the option of having a wider field of view. Popular mobile gaming content creator and streamer ImOw took note of this and appreciated the feature as well.

While the majority of the PUBG New State community is delighted with the recent update, some players continue to face issues due to bugs. The developers are constantly taking feedback and are likely to fix the remaining issues soon.

