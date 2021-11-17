PUBG New State issues and glitches: Everything confirmed so far

PUBG New State has been plagued by numerous bugs and glitches since its release on 11 November, leaving gamers extremely dissatisfied. Consequently, both on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the ratings for Krafton's new offering have constantly plummeted down, reaching 3.6 and 2.8, respectively.

Users have been very vocal about the game and have criticized the developers. The same can be found in all the tweets below:

•§• ΣχχοτικĜαмιηģ ™ @ExxotikGaming I literally cannot open #PUBGNEWSTATE anymore. Did I get banned? Does anyone have a solution for this? I want to play the game! ☹️ I literally cannot open #PUBGNEWSTATE anymore. Did I get banned? Does anyone have a solution for this? I want to play the game! ☹️ https://t.co/nWDtiRcd0Y

LIGHT @Orewauchuichida @PUBG_NEWSTATE The most anticipated game that sucked in the end @PUBG_NEWSTATE The most anticipated game that sucked in the end https://t.co/oRCIvYNjsv

Sujit Das @SujitDa41367618 @NEWSTATE_DEV While inside any building the walls start illuminating. Happens every now and then. I have to close game and then login again to get rid of this. @NEWSTATE_DEV While inside any building the walls start illuminating. Happens every now and then. I have to close game and then login again to get rid of this. https://t.co/au5US40yUk

Action Gaming @ActionUltra69



Processor: Snapdragon 730

RAM: 8 GB

ROM:128 GB

Battery: 4500 mAh @NEWSTATE_DEV Galaxy A71 4G device is getting overheated & battery usages faster during gameplay even medium graphics settings. Please fix this issue ASAP! I also report it from in game report system.Processor: Snapdragon 730RAM: 8 GBROM:128 GBBattery: 4500 mAh @NEWSTATE_DEV Galaxy A71 4G device is getting overheated & battery usages faster during gameplay even medium graphics settings. Please fix this issue ASAP! I also report it from in game report system.Processor: Snapdragon 730RAM: 8 GBROM:128 GBBattery: 4500 mAh

Ayush Bansal @gamerayush12 @NEWSTATE_DEV Everything is just so much blurry and dark! And worst thing is that everything is like small like cars, items and everything is small in size making it feel pixelated and gives more vibes like cod or free fire! It’s Pubg Studios and Krafton game! Please make it like it like Pubg! @NEWSTATE_DEV Everything is just so much blurry and dark! And worst thing is that everything is like small like cars, items and everything is small in size making it feel pixelated and gives more vibes like cod or free fire! It’s Pubg Studios and Krafton game! Please make it like it like Pubg!

In response to all this, the development team of PUBG New State has recently released a message talking about the problems that the community encountered.

PUBG New State: Development Team confirms all the bugs and glitches in their message

The game has failed to live up to the high expectations that the fans had set for it. The numerous problems have only added to the frustration. In their message, the development team has stated the following:

"Many of you have given us helpful reports and feedback about issues you've encountered with the game, which include problems related to crashes, freezing, iOS optimization, server stability, and FPS drops. To address these and other issues, we will begin by having a maintenance on November 18. We will continue to make vast improvements to the game and focus on providing more stable services in the future through updates."

All of the drawbacks, such as freezing and iOS optimization, have increased community impatience, which causes the game's rating to collapse.

Maintenance is the first significant step the PUBG New State development team takes toward enhancing the overall gaming experience for their players. As a result, the game will be undergoing maintenance for around 4 hours, starting at 2 AM UTC or 7:30 AM IST.

Servers of the game will be going for maintenance (Image via PUBG New State)

Hopefully, PUBG New State will be amended adequately in the next few days to allow gamers to enjoy a seamless battle royale gameplay. No game will be completely perfect at the time of the release, and it's reasonable that improvements will be made in subsequent updates.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The developers finally noted in the message that they desire to provide the finest experience possible and ask for the community's patience while they progress with PUBG New State.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar