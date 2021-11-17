PUBG New State issues and glitches: Everything confirmed so far

PUBG New State has been plagued by numerous bugs and glitches since its release on 11 November, leaving gamers extremely dissatisfied. Consequently, both on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the ratings for Krafton's new offering have constantly plummeted down, reaching 3.6 and 2.8, respectively.
Users have been very vocal about the game and have criticized the developers. The same can be found in all the tweets below:
In response to all this, the development team of PUBG New State has recently released a message talking about the problems that the community encountered.
PUBG New State: Development Team confirms all the bugs and glitches in their message
The game has failed to live up to the high expectations that the fans had set for it. The numerous problems have only added to the frustration. In their message, the development team has stated the following:
"Many of you have given us helpful reports and feedback about issues you've encountered with the game, which include problems related to crashes, freezing, iOS optimization, server stability, and FPS drops. To address these and other issues, we will begin by having a maintenance on November 18. We will continue to make vast improvements to the game and focus on providing more stable services in the future through updates."
All of the drawbacks, such as freezing and iOS optimization, have increased community impatience, which causes the game's rating to collapse.
Maintenance is the first significant step the PUBG New State development team takes toward enhancing the overall gaming experience for their players. As a result, the game will be undergoing maintenance for around 4 hours, starting at 2 AM UTC or 7:30 AM IST.
Hopefully, PUBG New State will be amended adequately in the next few days to allow gamers to enjoy a seamless battle royale gameplay. No game will be completely perfect at the time of the release, and it's reasonable that improvements will be made in subsequent updates.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The developers finally noted in the message that they desire to provide the finest experience possible and ask for the community's patience while they progress with PUBG New State.