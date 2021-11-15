PUBG New State rating drops as players disappointed with graphics and gameplay quality

PUBG New State was one of the most, if not the most anticipated, battle royale games. The game had its global launch on November 11, 2021. PUBG New State promised dynamic gameplay and top-tier graphics to give its player base an immersive gaming experience.

PUBG New State fans were not happy with the way things have turned out in the past few days. The game has seen a significant dip in ratings on the Play Store. Fans took to social media to point out some major flaws in the game, including poor graphics and lag.

Gametube @GametubeI #PUBGNewState rating drops on Play Store & App store, Many players were quite disappointed with poor graphics, lag, and other issues #PUBGNewState rating drops on Play Store & App store, Many players were quite disappointed with poor graphics, lag, and other issues https://t.co/Y6uC5u7JPm

PUBG New State ratings dropped to 3.5 on Play Store

Fans across the world were waiting in anticipation as the game was set to take the mobile gaming industry by storm. However, fans were left disappointed as PUBG New State had a myriad of issues that were faced by players on launch day.

The global launch was delayed by a few hours as the servers could not handle the sheer volume of players waiting in the matchmaking queue. Fans, along with content creators, took to social media to voice their displeasure. It is not uncommon to see new games having server issues on launch day. However, fans believe the devs could have been better prepared for the global launch.

Psy @PsyfeR888 @GametubeI Overhyped game, so much potential but they didn't launch it properly, not sure what testers were doing. Could've given test to India region. @GametubeI Overhyped game, so much potential but they didn't launch it properly, not sure what testers were doing. Could've given test to India region.

Apart from that, PUBG New State players faced another set of issues that revolved around the login process. Many players reported a glitch in the login process and could not get past that stage until Krafton started rolling out patch updates.

The PUBG New State player base also complained about poor graphics that hindered during gunfights. One Twitter user complained about the inability to see an enemy clearly. The PUBG New State player base felt that this was clearly unacceptable when the game had promised top-tier graphics. Some players also experienced frequent lag spikes, putting the players at a huge disadvantage during gunfights.

MrWNT3D @mrwnt3d @GametubeI The graphics resolution is so poor, we can't even see an enemy clearly. Current situation is who finds out the enemy first takes the lead, as you even be able to find out from where enemy shooting unless you scope in which takes a lot of time search and you will be dead by then. @GametubeI The graphics resolution is so poor, we can't even see an enemy clearly. Current situation is who finds out the enemy first takes the lead, as you even be able to find out from where enemy shooting unless you scope in which takes a lot of time search and you will be dead by then.

A review on the Play Store talked about the game being a replica of its prequel, PUBG Mobile, but with futuristic accessories. It is clear why the fans are annoyed, and the devs at Krafton are working very hard towards finding a permanent fix for the aforementioned list of issues.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar