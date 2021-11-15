Can PUBG New State be downloaded on 2 GB Android devices?

PUBG New State is Krafton’s latest stand-alone game that has been well-received by fans all over the world. This game offers some top-tier graphics and dynamic gameplay which makes it one of the best, if not the best mobile battle royale game.

However, owing to the advanced graphics, PUBG New State can be a little demanding and CPU intensive.

Can devices with 2GB RAM run PUBG New State?

PUBG New State, during its testing and development stage, clearly emphasized on improving the graphics and the gameplay by a huge margin.

Games are generally either designed in a manner that is optimized for low-end devices with a compromise on graphics, or they offer the best graphics and an immersive gaming experience but require good hardware.

PUBG New State has released the minimum system requirements which state that the game will run on devices with 2GB RAM. It is important for players to know that PUBG New State can be downloaded on the aforementioned devices, but there will be a clear compromise on the graphics and frame rate. Therefore, for players to enjoy what PUBG New State has to offer, it is recommended that they upgrade to a device with 3GB or 4GB RAM.

PUBG New State minimum system requirements

PUBG New State requires a device to have 2GB RAM and the device must have Android 6.0 or better. The device needs to have a 64-bit processor and requires a stable internet connection to play the game. Apple mobile phone users must have a device with iOS 13.0 or higher along with a stable internet connection to play PUBG New State.

More about PUBG New State

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PUBG New State is a battle royale game on the mobile platform. It is set in 2051, where players will battle it out on a map named Troi. This map covers an area of 64 sq. kilometers, which is large enough for 100 players to loot and fight. Additionally, the game also features drones that allow players to conduct recon, enabling them to have an edge over their enemies.

Edited by Siddharth Satish