Can PUBG New State be downloaded on 3 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG New State is Krafton’s latest title that is a sequel to PUBG Mobile. It was one of the most anticipated mobile games, with over five million downloads on launch day. The game features top-tier graphics and futuristic gameplay, meaning it can be CPU intensive.

Since this is the case, fans wonder if this game can be run on mobiles with 3 GB RAM.

PUBG New State system requirements

The newest battle royale title offers an immersive gaming experience due to its dynamic gameplay and top-tier graphics. That being said, the game is optimized well and doesn’t require state-of-the-art hardware to run.

Many gamers are questioning whether a phone with 3 GB RAM can download and run PUBG New State. The answer is yes, such a mobile phone will run the game smoothly without any problems.

PUBG New State’s system requirements list specifies the need for 2 GB RAM to run. Therefore, a mobile phone with 3 GB RAM will download the game and run it smoothly without causing problems.

Given below are the system requirements for PUBG New State for Android and iOS devices:

For Android devices

A 64-bit CPU

2 GB RAM or higher

Android 6.0 or higher

Vulkan 1.1 or higher/OpenGL 3.1 or higher

For iOS devices

iOS 13.0 or higher

iPhone 6s or higher

These are the minimum system requirements specified by PUBG New State. Devices with better hardware can run the game in the best settings that the game has to offer.

About PUBG New State

It is a futuristic battle royale set in 2051. The game offers dynamic gameplay along with stunning visuals for an immersive gaming experience.

Gamers will battle it out on a map named Troi. It covers an area of 64 sq. kilometers and will include multiple objects that they can interact with.

Additionally, PUBG New State features futuristic gadgets like drones to help users conduct recons on the move. The title aims to put players’ skills to the test by making them adapt and implement new strategies to have the edge over their enemies.

Edited by Ravi Iyer