Minimum requirements for PUBG New State on Android and iOS devices

PUBG New State is Krafton's latest offering launched today on 11 November 2021. The latest battle royale shooter is now available in both the App Store and Google Play Store, with its target audience being higher-end and upper mid-range users,

Needless to say, developers also revealed the minimum system requirements along with the launch. Therefore, users can double-check the minimum requirements and device specifications before installing PUBG New State to save their data and extra efforts.

PUBG New State: What are the minimum system requirements for Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices

System requirements for iOS and iPadOS

PUBG New State is compatible with the iPod touch and iPhones with iOS version 13.0 or later, while the users who own iPads need to ensure a minimum of iPadOS 13.0. The game has a download size of about 1.5 GB with additional in-game resources. Therefore, players have to ensure that they have the required free space.

System requirements for Android devices

For Android users, the minimum RAM requirement is 2 GB, but for efficient performance, they should download the game on devices with at least 3 GB of RAM. Along with RAM, users can also make sure that their smartphone has a decent processor.

The minimum requirement for the Android version is 6.0 or up, which is not so difficult to fulfill. However, the device should have about 2 GB of free space due to the download size (1.44 GB) and additional required resources.

PUBG New State: In-app purchases

PUBG New State is a free-to-play game on either platform. Therefore, it has a long lineup of in-game purchasable items. The price of such in-app items ranges from $0.99 to $99.99. Indian users can check out PUBG New States' in-game currency (NC) rates by clicking here.

Apart from paid accessories and NC, PUBG New State features a Royale Pass equivalent called Survivor Pass. Much like PUBG Mobile's RP, 50-level SP also has two variants Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus, available at 1500 NC and 3800 NC, respectively.

