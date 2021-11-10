PUBG New State (Mobile) in-app purchase rates for currency updated before release date

Krafton will release the anticipated battle royale game PUBG New State on Android and iOS tomorrow. The title will be available across 200 countries in 17 languages. In India, it will be available around 9.30 AM IST( 4.00 UTC). There is a lot of excitement about the game around the world. It has pushed boundaries in every aspect, from its graphics to its mechanics and its anti-cheat.

Before the release, Krafton has updated the in-game currency rates for the Indian region.

PUBG New State in-game currency (NC) India prices

PUBG New State NC prices for Indian players (Image via App Store)

300 NC will be available for 89 INR, while fans can buy 1580 NC for 449 INR. For 3850 NC, one will have to pay 1099 INR. Crate Ticket Package and Chicken Medal Bonus Package will cost 8900 INR and 899 INR, respectively.

In-App Purchases

NC 300 - ₹89

NC 1500 + 80 - ₹449

NC 3600 + 250 - ₹1,099

NC 15000 + 1800 - ₹4,499

NC 9300 + 930 - ₹2,749

NC 30000 + 5000 - ₹8,900

NC Bonus Package - ₹8,900

Crate Ticket Package - ₹ 8,900

Chicken Medal Bonus Package - ₹899

The prices are on par with Battlegrounds Mobile India(BGMI) in-game currency. However, it will be interesting to see what it will offer in these currencies.

The game has similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile/BGMI but with improved mechanics. There will be two 8X8 maps at the beginning, Erangel New State and Troi. In addition to new vehicles, the game will feature new features like shield deployment, a recruit system, and green flare.

India is one of the biggest markets for Krafton Inc. Their recent launch of BGMI was a huge success in the country. However, their inability to stop hackers has pushed away some fans. PUBG New State has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations on Android and iOS devices.

With New State, Krafton would want to once again conquer the Indian market. The game comes built-in with a new Anti-Tamper Technology that will obscure its code, making it impossible for cheaters to reverse engineer. In addition to protecting game files, the developers will optimize their anti-cheat system regularly.

The game has gained positive reviews from professional gamers, including Mortal, Scout, etc., and it will be interesting to see how fans react to it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar