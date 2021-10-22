PUBG: New State announcement - Features, esports, new maps, test countries, anti-cheat system, and more

Krafton is all set to launch its new mobile title PUBG: New State. The futuristic battle royale builds on the core elements of PUBG Mobile and adds more realism and cutting-edge graphics.

PUBG: New State has already completed a whopping 50 million pre-registrations worldwide and has undergone two successful alpha tests.

PUBG: New State conducted two Alpha test

PUBG: New State is scheduled to launch on November 11, 2021, for iOS and Android. The trailer for the title was unveiled today, followed by a media showcase that highlighted the roadmap for the future. Numerous details regarding the title were revealed during the showcase, which is summarized in this article.

PUBG: New State Overview

Following CEO Kim Chang-Han's introductory message, Minkyu Park, the executive producer of New State, gave an overview of the game. He stated that the title's key focus was on realism and next-gen graphics.

The game will also hope to provide PC-like advanced action and gun-play in a futuristic setting while keeping the core elements of PUBG intact.

Next-Gen realistic graphics in PUBG: New State

The storyline of New State states that the central government in 2051 Troi has fallen and the city has been invaded by a mysterious group turning it into a battleground. Park revealed that the game's story would progress through monthly passes. Different characters will be available to equip.

Daehoon Kim, the Creative Director of PUBG New State, shed light on the critical features of the title.

New maps

At launch, a total of four maps will be available. Two 8x8 battle royale maps, Troi and Erangel: New State, one 4v4 TDM Map Station, and one Training Ground. Solo and Squad modes in FPP and TPP will be available for competition.

PUBG New State features two 8x8 maps

Interestingly, it was revealed that the Erangel map in PUBG New State will be in ruins from the numerous battle royale games that have earlier happened there. The map will be modernized with each update.

The developers also plan to integrate the existing PUBG Mobile maps into New State. Future updates will add fresh maps. Kim also stated that the team plans to bring some old FPS features to the game and also add time-limited maps under brand deals and sponsorships.

Key highlighted features

The new game will have a variety of vehicles, including electric vehicles, to match the game's overall theme. Players can also deploy shields to protect themselves during gunfights. One can also deploy search drones to gather intel on enemies.

PUBG New State Features recruit system

Two new features - Green Flare and Recruit System - have been developed exclusively for this title. The Green Flare system will allow players to revive dead teammates giving the team another chance. In contrast, the Recruit System allows players to recruit a knocked enemy into their squad if a slot is available.

PUBG: New State will have a tier system with eight levels

The game will also involve a tier system consisting of eight tiers that will reset every two months. At the end of each cycle, players in the top three tiers will get to compete in online tournaments with huge in-game rewards.

Service Plans and Partner Program

Speaking on the Service Plans of PUBG: New State, Henry Chung, the Head of Publishing at Krafton stated that the game will be released in 200 countries. Initially, 17 languages will be supported for global PUBG fans.

PUBG: New State will support 17 languages

Chung also unveiled the PUBG: New State partner program. Dubbed the "A Squad," the program will allow Content Creators to work in tandem with PUBG officials out of new and exciting content related to the title

Anti-Cheat System for PUBG: New State

The title has had a strong stance against cheating from the get-go. Sangwan Kim, the head of Anti-Cheat for PUBG: New State said that developers have been analyzing software cheating trends while working on new technologies to counter cheating trends.

New State will employ an "Anti-Tamper technology" that will obscure the game's code, making it impossible for cheaters to reverse engineer. The developers will also prevent the tampering of the game files while optimizing their anti-cheat system.

Reports of the players will also be taken into account and those anti-cheat reports will be published. The developers are also looking for new ways to ban cheaters using a digital id, which will prevent multiple account usage.

Anti Cheat sections in PUBG: New State

There is no emulator support for the game. This step has been taken to eliminate the advantage of the mouse and the keyboard over hand-held devices. Developers have taken this step to provide a fair gaming environment. The game will also try to restrict the use of external hardware by making it difficult to play.

Esports

PUBG: New State esports will happen in due time

Developers stated their main focus was to launch and stabilize the game. Then gradually organize small-scale esports tournaments. The game will undergo a final two-day technical test starting from October 29, 2021, in 28 countries.

Northeast Asia:

Korea

Japan

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Macau

Southeast Asia:

Thailand

Philippines

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Cambodia

Myanmar

Maldives

Laos

Middle East:

Saudi

UAE

Yemen

Jordan

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Egypt

Oman

Lebanon

Bahrain

Northeast Asia:

Korea

Japan

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Macau

Southeast Asia:

Thailand

Philippines

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Cambodia

Myanmar

Maldives

Laos

Middle East:

Saudi

UAE

Yemen

Jordan

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Egypt

Oman

Lebanon

Bahrain

Europe: Turkey

It would be intriguing to see the audience's response to the game post-launch. Comparisons to its predecessor will also take place given PUBG Mobile's massive reach.

