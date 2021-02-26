PUBG Mobile creator Krafton becomes highest paying gaming firm in South Korea

2020 was the year of gaming.

With people confined to their homes due to the COVID 19 pandemic, they sought new entertainment sources in PC and mobile gaming. Even those who hadn’t touched a controller in their lives got hooked to gaming. It helped that the ease of accessibility has increased tremendously with the advent of cutting-edge mobile gaming.

According to an estimate by Newzoo’s Analytics Platform, the gaming market for 2020 was projected to generate a revenue of $159.3 billion. Out of that, $77.2 billion was projected for the mobile gaming market. The beneficiaries of this mobile gaming surge are all those who are in some way connected to this ecosystem.

Krafton Inc. is a company behind one of the most famous battle royale games globally, both for PC and mobiles, PUBG. It has capitalized on the growth of its title with skyrocketing download numbers and jaw-dropping revenue figures.

According to a Sensor Tower report, PUBG Mobile generated a whopping $2.7 billion in revenue last year alone out of the $4 billion the company made since the title’s launch.

Krafton becomes most-paying gaming firm in South Korea

This rapid growth has helped Krafton venture into different streams and plan for the future. According to a recent write-up published in the Korean Herald, Krafton has become the best-paying gaming firm in South Korea.

Krafton on Thursday increased the salary of its new and existing employees by 20 Million won ($18,000). Entry-level game developers and other employees joining the company to work on PUBG will earn 60 million and 50 million won a year, respectively.

The company raised its developing staff’s salary by 20 million won, while the non-developing employees were given a raise of 15 million won.

The CEO of Krafton, Kim Chang, said:

“Through aggressive investments into securing talent, Krafton will create an environment where its members can grow together with the company.”

Yesterday, Krafton also announced its new mobile-based, PUBG-themed battle royale title called PUBG: New State through a trailer on the Google Play Store.

The company also opened the pre-registration for the free-to-play title worldwide, barring three countries: India, China, and Vietnam. The salary increase will only add to the company’s success, giving employee’s an incentive to work harder than ever.

It would be interesting to see when Krafton launches PUBG: New State globally. Fans in countries like India, China, and Vietnam will also be waiting patiently for the company's plans for a rollout in their respective regions.

It would also be intriguing to see how and when the title will appear in India. The country contributes a large part of the player base of the existing PUBG Mobile title even after its ban.

