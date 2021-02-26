Create
PUBG: New State (Mobile) developer, pre-order details, list of features, and more

PUBG: New State
PUBG: New State's announcement has fans excited (Image via newstate.pubg.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 2 min ago
News
PUBG: New State is an upcoming battle royale title developed by one of Krafton Inc’s studios – PUBG Studio – the original creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground.

For the past few days, there were reports of a sequel to PUBG Mobile being under development. As Krafton unveiled its new title yesterday, it became apparent that these reports were accurate.

PUBG New State features

Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming

  • Graphics that surpass the standard of mobile gaming with Global Illumination technology.
  • The next-generation mobile graphics delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands.

Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay

  • Enjoy realistic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming.
  • Master different weapons and make each of them your own with weapon customization.

Next Generation Survival

  • Enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more. Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles.
  • Utilize various weapons to swing the battle in your favor for a more immersive battle royale experience.

Expanding the PUBG Universe

  • Set in the near future, years have passed since the original game. In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.
  • The competition has evolved into a new battleground featuring state-of-the-art technology that requires survivors to adopt new tactics to survive.

(Source: Google Play Store)

Pre-registration

The pre-registration is already underway on the Google Play Store, while iOS users will have to wait as it would be available at a later date.

Pre-registration link: Click here

Exclusive benefits
Players will receive a permanent, limited vehicle skin for pre-ordering the game. They can follow these steps to do the same:

Step 1: Users can visit the game's page on Google Play Store using the link provided above.

Step 2: They must press the pre-register button, where a pop-up appears, prompting them to confirm their registration. They can press OK.

Step 3: If gamers wish to install the game when available, they can also tap the "install when available" option.

To keep up with the latest updates of PUBG: New State, players can follow the official handles and website. Here are the links:

Website: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Published 26 Feb 2021, 10:24 IST
PUBG Esports
