PUBG: New State (Mobile) developer, pre-order details, list of features, and more

PUBG: New State is an upcoming battle royale title developed by one of Krafton Inc’s studios – PUBG Studio – the original creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground.

For the past few days, there were reports of a sequel to PUBG Mobile being under development. As Krafton unveiled its new title yesterday, it became apparent that these reports were accurate.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile New State: Is it available for pre-registration in India?

PUBG New State features

Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming

Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming

Graphics that surpass the standard of mobile gaming with Global Illumination technology.

The next-generation mobile graphics delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands.

Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay

Advertisement

Enjoy realistic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming.

Master different weapons and make each of them your own with weapon customization.

Next Generation Survival

Enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more. Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles.

Utilize various weapons to swing the battle in your favor for a more immersive battle royale experience.

Expanding the PUBG Universe

Set in the near future, years have passed since the original game. In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.

The competition has evolved into a new battleground featuring state-of-the-art technology that requires survivors to adopt new tactics to survive.

(Source: Google Play Store)

Pre-registration

The pre-registration is already underway on the Google Play Store, while iOS users will have to wait as it would be available at a later date.

Pre-registration link: Click here

Advertisement

Exclusive benefits

Players will receive a permanent, limited vehicle skin for pre-ordering the game. They can follow these steps to do the same:

Step 1: Users can visit the game's page on Google Play Store using the link provided above.

Step 2: They must press the pre-register button, where a pop-up appears, prompting them to confirm their registration. They can press OK.

Step 3: If gamers wish to install the game when available, they can also tap the "install when available" option.

To keep up with the latest updates of PUBG: New State, players can follow the official handles and website. Here are the links:

Website: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Also read: Krafton updates PUBG Mobile privacy policy for New State, shares information on data collection