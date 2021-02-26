PUBG: New State (Mobile) developer, pre-order details, list of features, and more

PUBG: New State is an upcoming battle royale title developed by one of Krafton Inc’s studios – PUBG Studio – the original creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground.
For the past few days, there were reports of a sequel to PUBG Mobile being under development. As Krafton unveiled its new title yesterday, it became apparent that these reports were accurate.
PUBG New State features
Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming
- Graphics that surpass the standard of mobile gaming with Global Illumination technology.
- The next-generation mobile graphics delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands.
Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay
- Enjoy realistic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming.
- Master different weapons and make each of them your own with weapon customization.
Next Generation Survival
- Enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more. Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles.
- Utilize various weapons to swing the battle in your favor for a more immersive battle royale experience.
Expanding the PUBG Universe
- Set in the near future, years have passed since the original game. In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.
- The competition has evolved into a new battleground featuring state-of-the-art technology that requires survivors to adopt new tactics to survive.
(Source: Google Play Store)
Pre-registration
The pre-registration is already underway on the Google Play Store, while iOS users will have to wait as it would be available at a later date.
Pre-registration link: Click here
Players will receive a permanent, limited vehicle skin for pre-ordering the game. They can follow these steps to do the same:
Step 1: Users can visit the game's page on Google Play Store using the link provided above.
Step 2: They must press the pre-register button, where a pop-up appears, prompting them to confirm their registration. They can press OK.
Step 3: If gamers wish to install the game when available, they can also tap the "install when available" option.
To keep up with the latest updates of PUBG: New State, players can follow the official handles and website. Here are the links:
Website: Click here
Instagram: Click here
Twitter: Click here
YouTube: Click here
Facebook: Click here
