PUBG New State trailer released: Everything to know about the game so far

2021 kicked off with a bang for PUBG and battle royale enthusiasts around the world. While the previous year was massive for the game, this year is expected to be bigger. Good news has already started trickling in.

Today, Krafton launched the trailer for their upcoming battle royale mobile title called PUBG: New State. Trusted sources speculated the game to be in development for a while.

In an interview, the CEO of Krafton, Changan Kim, talked about the launch of a PUBG themed battle royale title in 2021.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

About the release of this game, Kim said,

"At Krafton, our goal is to create masterpieces that provide premier gameplay experiences. With PUBG: New State, the next title in our growing PUBG franchise, we hope to realize that vision."

PUBG: New State embodies the spirit of a battle royale game with 100 players using diverse weapons and tactics and battling an ever-shrinking Blue Zone. However, the game is set in Troi 2051, where anarchy is the land's law and numerous factions are in conflict.

Other features for PUBG: New State include:

Ultra-realistic graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming

Graphics to surpass the standard of mobile gaming with Global Illumination technology

Massive open worlds that feature realistic visuals

Dynamic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming, allowing players to master different weapons and customize loadout.

Next-generation survival strategy allowing players to enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more

New maps and vehicles allowing exploration of the massive 8x8 km open worlds with numerous vehicles

Ability: Utilize various weapons to swing the battle in your favor for a more immersive battle royale experience

Advertisement

The game's minimum requirements are a smartphone with 2.5 GB of RAM and an operating system with Android 6.0 (Marshmellow).

PUBG New state privacy policy

The tile is available for pre-registration on the Play Store in select countries around the world. However, the game is not available in India yet. PUBG: KRAFTON is a Korean company.

PUBG New state privacy policy

The game launch in India and other countries is probably on the horizon. It is also expected that this game will generate its own Esports ecosystem. Gamers should look out for this title as older players will likely adapt to this gameplay, and new ones will try to make their mark.