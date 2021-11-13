5 major reasons why PUBG New State (Mobile) is better than Free Fire MAX

The much awaited Battle Royale title PUBG New State (Mobile) was finally released on November 11. The global release of the latest title from the PUBG Mobile franchise posed several queries in the community.

Initially, gamers were facing several issues accessing the game. Most of the queries were regarding those problems and their possible remedies. One of the significant discussions tried to determine which among PUBG New State and Free Fire MAX is better.

Although gamers hold different viewpoints, it can be said with utmost surity that PUBG New State holds the advantage. This article will try to justify this observation based upon a few factors.

Note: The article is based on the opinions of the writer.

PUBG New State: How is it better than Free Fire MAX

1) Graphics

Both Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State offer a high-end graphics output. This is a boost for the Free Fire franchise as it can compete with some of the well-known games in the mobile battle royale category. However, it still falls short of PUBG New State.

The latest title from Krafton Inc. packs enhanced graphics technology that has never been seen before. The upgraded graphical output surely makes the game even more enjoyable and better.

2) Gameplay

It was anticipated that since Free Fire MAX is offering enhanced graphics compared to its original version, the gameplay will be a bit realistic. However, it turns out that Garena has decided to stick with the animated renditions for Free Fire MAX.

PUBG New State also features animation. However, with the cutting edge technology, the gameplay is extremely realistic, making it better than Free Fire MAX.

3) Setting of the game

PUBG New State takes place in the year 2051 in the city of Troi. The game takes gamers into the future and the map is also new with state-of-the-art POIs.

Free Fire MAX does not offer anything as such. In fact, the setting of the game hasn't been revealed by the developers. It is an upgraded version of Free Fire and takes place within the same timeline.

4) Futuristic elements

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



Registrations begin on August 9: This month, we will be inviting a much wider audience to come and experience PUBG: NEW STATE with the game's Second Alpha Test.Registrations begin on August 9: pubg.info/39o2SkZ This month, we will be inviting a much wider audience to come and experience PUBG: NEW STATE with the game's Second Alpha Test.Registrations begin on August 9: pubg.info/39o2SkZ https://t.co/Brnkod0RoH

As mentioned above, PUBG New State takes players into the future. The developers have changed the dynamics of battle royale by adding futuristic weapons and vehicles in the game. The latest title from Krafton also features drones that can be used to spot and eliminate enemies.

Free Fire MAX does not offer anything futuristic and features similar weapons and other items as the original Free Fire game.

5) Weapon customisation

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



Pre-register now on Google Play at New vehicles, gun customization along with that near-future twist are some of the things we can't wait for you to experience as we get closer to the release of PUBG: NEW STATE.Pre-register now on Google Play at pubg.info/3ry2QwX New vehicles, gun customization along with that near-future twist are some of the things we can't wait for you to experience as we get closer to the release of PUBG: NEW STATE.Pre-register now on Google Play at pubg.info/3ry2QwX https://t.co/tXapK1Bx6e

Gamers can customize their own weapons and level them up accordingly in PUBG New State. This feature is a new addition to the gaming franchise and gamers are quite curious to try it out.

Unfortunately, Free Fire MAX, despite being an upgrade, does not offer any such feature.

