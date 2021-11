Free Fire Booyah Day date and rewards for Indian region

Booyah Day celebrations are coming, and Free Fire gamers cannot keep calm. The best aspect about the upcoming festival is that fans have already got a sneak peek at what is in store for them.

Players acquainted with the battle royale game will know that Garena often comes up with rewards and celebrations. This time, they have a lot to look forward to on Booyah Day.

Booyah Day date in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire have scheduled Booyah Day to take place on 20 November 2021, and users can expect the major events to be accessible on this day. The events are not known specifically, and not much has been revealed about them except for the timings.

Booyah Day calendar in Free Fire

Indian Free Fire gamers can look forward to the following events based on their dates:

Skin Change

Start date - 8 November 2021

End date - 26 November 2021

Booyah Day Event

Start date - 12 November 2021

End date - 29 November 2021

Booyah Shoot

Start date - 18 November 2021

End date - 28 November 2021

As a silver lining, Indian players can look forward to the detailed list of events that have been revealed by Free Fire's EU server, whose events list states the following:

Booyah Go

Start date - 12 November 2021

End date - 29 November 2021

Booyah Go Leaderboard

Start date - 12 November 2021

End date - 29 November 2021

Booyah Day Exchange Store

Classic Store: 12 November 2021 to 29 November 2021

Premium Store: 20 November 2021 to 29 November 2021

Cumulative Login

Start date - 12 November 2021

End date - 21 November 2021

Login Rewards

Start date - 13 November 2021

End date - 18 November 2021

Booyah Shoot Web Event

Start date - 17 November 2021

End date - 28 November 2021

Defeat Challenge

Start date - 19 November 2021

End date - 24 November 2021

Leak Day Login - 20 November 2021

Play with Leon - 20 November 2021

Weekends Booyah Challenge

Start date - 20 November 2021

End date - 21 November 2021

Friend Callback

Start date - 20 November 2021

End date - 25 November 2021

Edited by Ravi Iyer